Versace's mansion
The view of the South Beach skyline and pool area of the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. Versace spent $33 million renovating the house, which features a 54-foot mosaic pool...more
The view of the South Beach skyline and pool area of the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. Versace spent $33 million renovating the house, which features a 54-foot mosaic pool lined with 24-karat gold, according to Fisher Auction Company. The mansion will be offered for sale at an auction on September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The pool area of the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The pool area at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The mosaic on the the patio of the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The main entrance hall is seen in a South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The Mosaic Suite, the room where Madonna stayed while visiting, at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The double king bed of the Empire Suite at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The Moroccan Suite South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The Villa suite adjacent to the Empire Suite at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The Grand Lounge South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The Moroccan Suite South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The Empire Suite at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The bathroom of the Moroccan Suite South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
Detail of the clock that adorns the Grand Lounge South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
A staircase at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
One of the many foyers in the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
A hallway in the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The balcony of the Mosaic Suite at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The main courtyard of the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
The view from one of the portals of the observatory at the South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
