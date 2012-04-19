Vertical fashion show
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. The vertical fashion show showcased the hotel's uniforms. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. The vertical fashion show showcased the hotel's uniforms. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym waves to hotel guests while "walking" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common during rehearsal for a vertical fashion show in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym waves to hotel guests while "walking" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common during rehearsal for a vertical fashion show in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models from the Boston Rock Gym "walk" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models from the Boston Rock Gym "walk" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Celebrity Portraits
Capturing them on lens as they step out in style.
Indian fans remember Chaplin
A Gujarati Ayurvedic doctor and Charlie Chaplin fan celebrates the comic actor's birth anniversary.
Coachella comes alive
Fans descend upon California's desert for the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.