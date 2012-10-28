Vettel wins Indian GP

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone poses with a painting presented to him on the occasion of his birthday at the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Ecclestone, who is known to dislike birthday celebrations, was presented with a large painting and coffee-table book by the Indian GP promoters. Speaking to reporters on his 82nd birthday at the Indian Grand Prix, the Briton suggested France could fill a slot vacated by a postponed New Jersey race and bring the championship back to 20 rounds. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash