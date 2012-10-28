Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 28, 2012 | 8:20pm IST

Vettel wins Indian GP

<p>Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
1 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne on second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne on second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne on second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
2 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates his victory on podium next to third positioned team mate Mark Webber of Australia and second positioned Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates his victory on podium next to third positioned team mate Mark Webber of Australia and second positioned Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after the Indian F1...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates his victory on podium next to third positioned team mate Mark Webber of Australia and second positioned Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
4 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
5 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany offers his cap to Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during a news conference following the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany offers his cap to Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during a news conference following the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany offers his cap to Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during a news conference following the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
6 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany shakes hands with third placed team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia next to second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany shakes hands with third placed team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia next to second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany shakes hands with third placed team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia next to second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany jumps on the podium next to third placed team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany jumps on the podium next to third placed team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany jumps on the podium next to third placed team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 57
<p>Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain throws his cap during the podium ceremony next to Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain throws his cap during the podium ceremony next to Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain throws his cap during the podium ceremony next to Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 57
<p>Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone poses with a painting presented to him on the occasion of his birthday at the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Ecclestone, who is known to dislike birthday celebrations, was presented with a large painting and coffee-table book by the Indian GP promoters. Speaking to reporters on his 82nd birthday at the Indian Grand Prix, the Briton suggested France could fill a slot vacated by a postponed New Jersey race and bring the championship back to 20 rounds. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone poses with a painting presented to him on the occasion of his birthday at the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Ecclestone,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone poses with a painting presented to him on the occasion of his birthday at the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Ecclestone, who is known to dislike birthday celebrations, was presented with a large painting and coffee-table book by the Indian GP promoters. Speaking to reporters on his 82nd birthday at the Indian Grand Prix, the Briton suggested France could fill a slot vacated by a postponed New Jersey race and bring the championship back to 20 rounds. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 57
<p>Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks in parc ferme after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks in parc ferme after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks in parc ferme after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 57
<p>Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives in parc ferme after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives in parc ferme after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives in parc ferme after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
14 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 57
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain waves as Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany applauds after the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain waves as Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany applauds after the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain waves as Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany applauds after the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathu</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathu

Close
18 / 57
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to the media after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Hamilton finished fourth. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to the media after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Hamilton finished fourth. REUTERS/Vijay...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to the media after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Hamilton finished fourth. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
19 / 57
<p>Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia attend a news conference after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
20 / 57
<p>Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia spray champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia spray champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia spray champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany sprays champagne on Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany sprays champagne on Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany sprays champagne on Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
22 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
23 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 57
<p>Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 57
<p>Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 57
<p>Second placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia walks towards the podium past grid lines after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Second placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia walks towards the podium past grid lines after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia walks towards the podium past grid lines after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
27 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
28 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is congratulated by team mate Mark Webber of Australia after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is congratulated by team mate Mark Webber of Australia after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is congratulated by team mate Mark Webber of Australia after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 57
<p>Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia throws his gloves after the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia throws his gloves after the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia throws his gloves after the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. His team mate Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany kisses his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany kisses his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany kisses his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
31 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
32 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
33 / 57
<p>Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Red Bull's...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain lifts his trophy during the podium ceremony of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
34 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates on podium winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates on podium winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates on podium winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
35 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
36 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
37 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
38 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
39 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany celebrates on podium after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
40 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany takes the chequered flag to win the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany takes the chequered flag to win the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany takes the chequered flag to win the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
41 / 57
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
42 / 57
<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
43 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
44 / 57
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
45 / 57
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives ahead of Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives ahead of Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives ahead of Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
46 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
47 / 57
<p>HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 28, 2012

HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
48 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
49 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
50 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
51 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
52 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
53 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
54 / 57
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain overtakes HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain overtakes HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain overtakes HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
55 / 57
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany leads at the start of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany leads at the start of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany leads at the start of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
56 / 57
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (L) of Britain, Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (2nd L) of Spain, McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa (R) of Brazil drive during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (L) of Britain, Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (2nd L) of Spain, McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa (R) of Brazil drive during the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (L) of Britain, Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (2nd L) of Spain, McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa (R) of Brazil drive during the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
57 / 57
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Pictures of people offering prayers and celebrating on the occasion of Eid al-adha.

27 Oct 2012
India F1: Practice sessions

India F1: Practice sessions

Drivers get a feel for the Buddh International Circuit during practice ahead of the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday.

27 Oct 2012
F1 stars in India

F1 stars in India

The Buddh International Circuit is hosting the second Indian GP from October 26-28.

28 Oct 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

27 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast