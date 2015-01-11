Vibrant Gujarat Summit
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) attends the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (C) attends the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim adjusts microphones as he addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attends the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) is presented with a picture of himself shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) taken earlier in the day, on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat conference in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) meets with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) meets with Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
