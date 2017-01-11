Edition:
India
Wed Jan 11, 2017

Vibrant Gujarat summit 2017

Ratan Tata, interim chairman at the Tata Sons, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ratan Tata, interim chairman at the Tata Sons, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Ratan Tata, interim chairman at the Tata Sons, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Anil Ambani (R), chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Anil Ambani (R), chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Anil Ambani (R), chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa as Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (R) watches at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa as Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (R) watches at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa as Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (R) watches at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sudhakar Rao, Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), delivers a speech after the inauguration of the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sudhakar Rao, Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), delivers a speech after the inauguration of the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Sudhakar Rao, Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), delivers a speech after the inauguration of the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) receives a memento after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange-India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) receives a memento after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange-India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) receives a memento after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange-India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4th R) inaugurates the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4th R) inaugurates the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4th R) inaugurates the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
