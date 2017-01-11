Vibrant Gujarat summit 2017
Ratan Tata, interim chairman at the Tata Sons, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Anil Ambani (R), chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa as Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (R) watches at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sudhakar Rao, Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), delivers a speech after the inauguration of the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) receives a memento after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange-India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4th R) inaugurates the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech after he inaugurated the country's first international exchange - India INX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
