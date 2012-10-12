Vice Presidential Debate
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Vice President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice-President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front of moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden (L) points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Moderator Martha Raddatz (R) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Senator Rand Paul (C) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (at right) listen to Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012....more
Vice President Joe Biden (R) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Vice-President Joe Biden (2nd from L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and their families greet each other onstage at the conclusion of the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael...more
