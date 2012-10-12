Edition:
Vice Presidential Debate

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Vice-President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front of moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Moderator Martha Raddatz (R) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

<p>Senator Rand Paul (C) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (at right) listen to Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (R) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool</p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

<p>Vice-President Joe Biden (2nd from L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and their families greet each other onstage at the conclusion of the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL </p>

