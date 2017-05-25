Victims of Manchester
GINA (GEORGINA) BETHANY CALLANDER, 18 (from Lancashire): Georgina Bethany Callander was an 18-year-old health and social care student, a music fan who had met Ariana Grande as well as other performers with whom she had posted many pictures on social...more
MARTYN HETT, 29 (from Stockport, Greater Manchester): Martyn Hett, a public relations manager, described himself on an internet profile page as someone with a silly sense of humor who liked "strong women and low culture." Hett was a fan of the...more
OLIVIA CAMPBELL, 15 (from Bury, Greater Manchester): In a last conversation, schoolgirl Olivia Campbell thanked her mother Charlotte for allowing her to go to the Ariana Grande concert, and told her she loved her. The family spent most of Tuesday...more
