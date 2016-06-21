Victims of Orlando
Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz. Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Amanda Alvear's last Snapchat video post begins with a shot of her on the dance floor of the Orlando nightclub surrounded by friends. It ends with gunshots ringing out over the music. Alvear, 25, was identified by police as one of the victims. Her...more
Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26, who worked for Target, was on the list of victims released so far by the Orlando Police Department, along with her friend Amanda Alvear. Mercedez Flores via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30, fled a bathroom in the Pulse nightclub amid a hail of bullets with his best friend Demetrice Naulings, begging Naulings to take care of him. But somewhere in the melee, the best friends lost their grip on each other....more
Luis Vielma. "Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal," author J.K. Rowling posted on Twitter. "He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando". Vielma, 22, had worked part time as a rides attendant at the theme park while...more
Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez. Drake Martinez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34, was a marketing manager at a Sarasota, Florida-based gay-themed travel company. His boss, Al Ferguson, said Sotomayor's partner was outside the club putting something in a car when the shots rang out. He got a text from...more
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35, was killed along with Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37, police said. The Orlando Sentinel reported the couple fell in love when Perez charmed Wilson-Leon into buying a bottle of perfume at the store where he worked. Jean...more
Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon. "That pain so big feels my heart to see their names on that list.... Rest in peace my beloved friends!!!!" wrote Tommy-Emanuel Quinones-Garcia, of Wilson-Leon and Jean Carlos Mendez Perez. Lestat Wilson via Facebook/Handout...more
Cory James Connell, a 21-year old college student from the nearby suburb of Edgewater, loved to play football and worked part-time at a local grocery store, friends recalled. He was out at the club with his girlfriend. She was listed in stable...more
Martin Benitez Torres. In the hours after the nightclub shooting and before police had released his name among the dead, friends of student Benitez Torres, 33, had been searching for any sign of his safety. "Please, I need your number it's urgent...more
Juan P. Rivera Velazquez. Rivera Velazquez, 37, and his partner Luis Conde, 39, both from Puerto Rico, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza...more
Luis Daniel Conde, 39, and his partner, hairstylist Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza wrote on...more
Brenda Lee Marquez McCool. Brenda McCool via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Kimberly KJ Morris. KJ Morris via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado. Xavier E. Serrano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Christopher Andrew Leinonen. Drew Leinonen via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Stanley Almodovar III. Stanley Almodovar via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Antonio Davon Brown. Antonio Brown via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Joel Rayon Paniagua. Joel Rayon via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Juan Chavez Martinez. Juan Chavez Martinez via Facebook/Handout via
Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez. Jimmy De Jesus via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Shane Evan Tomlinson. Shane Tomlinson via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala. Rodolfo Ayala via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Tevin Eugene Crosby. Tevin Crosby via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Frank Escalante. Frank Escalante via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Anthony Luis Laureano Disla. Anthony Laureano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz. Peter Ommy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Akyra Monet Murray, 18, from Philadelphia, was visiting Florida with two friends. They chose to attend Pulse after searching the Internet for fun dance spots. Kiraa Grindin via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Angel L. Candelario Padro. Angel Candelario via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Oscar A. Aracena-Montero. Oscar Aracena via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez. Simon A. Carrillo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Javier Jorge Reyes. Harvey George Kings via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera. Eric Ortiz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo. Omar Capo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Darryl Roman Burt II. Darryl DJ Burt via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Miguel Angel Honorato. Miguel Honorato via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega. Jonathan A. Camuy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez. Silva Gilbert via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez. Jean C. Nieves via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Juan Ramon Guerrero. Juan Guerrero via Instagram/Handout via REUTERS
Jason Benjamin Josaphat. Jason Bebe via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan. Mary Rodriquez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Enrique L. Rios Jr. Enrique Rios via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Leroy Valentin Fernandez. Roy Fernandez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Jerald Arthur Wright. Jerry Wright via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
