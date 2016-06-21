Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 21, 2016 | 6:57am IST

Victims of Orlando

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz. Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz. Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz. Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 46
Amanda Alvear's last Snapchat video post begins with a shot of her on the dance floor of the Orlando nightclub surrounded by friends. It ends with gunshots ringing out over the music. Alvear, 25, was identified by police as one of the victims. Her friend Mercedez Flores, 26, was also on the list of victims released by police. Alvear's sister, Ashley Velez posted a photo of the pair, writing: "two beautiful souls have been taken way too soon. My sister Amanda is on the right and her best friend Mercedez Flores. You girls will be missed." Amanda Alvear via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Amanda Alvear's last Snapchat video post begins with a shot of her on the dance floor of the Orlando nightclub surrounded by friends. It ends with gunshots ringing out over the music. Alvear, 25, was identified by police as one of the victims. Her...more

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Amanda Alvear's last Snapchat video post begins with a shot of her on the dance floor of the Orlando nightclub surrounded by friends. It ends with gunshots ringing out over the music. Alvear, 25, was identified by police as one of the victims. Her friend Mercedez Flores, 26, was also on the list of victims released by police. Alvear's sister, Ashley Velez posted a photo of the pair, writing: "two beautiful souls have been taken way too soon. My sister Amanda is on the right and her best friend Mercedez Flores. You girls will be missed." Amanda Alvear via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 46
Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26, who worked for Target, was on the list of victims released so far by the Orlando Police Department, along with her friend Amanda Alvear. Mercedez Flores via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26, who worked for Target, was on the list of victims released so far by the Orlando Police Department, along with her friend Amanda Alvear. Mercedez Flores via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26, who worked for Target, was on the list of victims released so far by the Orlando Police Department, along with her friend Amanda Alvear. Mercedez Flores via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 46
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30, fled a bathroom in the Pulse nightclub amid a hail of bullets with his best friend Demetrice Naulings, begging Naulings to take care of him. But somewhere in the melee, the best friends lost their grip on each other. "When you tell your friend that you're gonna take care of him, and then to walk out of there and he's not with you, is something that's going to hurt and haunt," Naulings told Reuters in an interview. "You remember that face that he gave you, that face that said: 'Don't let go. If you make it, make sure I make it too.'" Eddie Justice via GoFundMe/Handout via REUTERS

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30, fled a bathroom in the Pulse nightclub amid a hail of bullets with his best friend Demetrice Naulings, begging Naulings to take care of him. But somewhere in the melee, the best friends lost their grip on each other....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30, fled a bathroom in the Pulse nightclub amid a hail of bullets with his best friend Demetrice Naulings, begging Naulings to take care of him. But somewhere in the melee, the best friends lost their grip on each other. "When you tell your friend that you're gonna take care of him, and then to walk out of there and he's not with you, is something that's going to hurt and haunt," Naulings told Reuters in an interview. "You remember that face that he gave you, that face that said: 'Don't let go. If you make it, make sure I make it too.'" Eddie Justice via GoFundMe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 46
Luis Vielma. "Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal," author J.K. Rowling posted on Twitter. "He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando". Vielma, 22, had worked part time as a rides attendant at the theme park while studying physical therapy at Seminole State College, according to his Facebook profile. Twitter user Melissa A. Gibbo, posted in response: "@jk_rowling Trust me, you would have loved him. He was the guy in the breakroom you liked four seconds after walking in." Luis Vielma via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Luis Vielma. "Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal," author J.K. Rowling posted on Twitter. "He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando". Vielma, 22, had worked part time as a rides attendant at the theme park while...more

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Luis Vielma. "Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal," author J.K. Rowling posted on Twitter. "He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando". Vielma, 22, had worked part time as a rides attendant at the theme park while studying physical therapy at Seminole State College, according to his Facebook profile. Twitter user Melissa A. Gibbo, posted in response: "@jk_rowling Trust me, you would have loved him. He was the guy in the breakroom you liked four seconds after walking in." Luis Vielma via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 46
Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez. Drake Martinez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez. Drake Martinez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez. Drake Martinez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 46
Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34, was a marketing manager at a Sarasota, Florida-based gay-themed travel company. His boss, Al Ferguson, said Sotomayor's partner was outside the club putting something in a car when the shots rang out. He got a text from Sotomayor telling him he was safe in the bathroom and not to come back into the club. Sotomayor texted again 20 minutes later to say he was OK. That was the last his partner heard from him, Ferguson said. Sotomayor was a legend in the industry, Ferguson said. He booked tours for entertainer and drag queen RuPaul and put together the first gay cruise to Cuba last year. He was going to announce a second trip on Sunday, but was killed. "Anyone who booked gay cruises knew Sotomayor," Ferguson told Reuters. "He was a great man." Edward Sotomayor via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34, was a marketing manager at a Sarasota, Florida-based gay-themed travel company. His boss, Al Ferguson, said Sotomayor's partner was outside the club putting something in a car when the shots rang out. He got a text from...more

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34, was a marketing manager at a Sarasota, Florida-based gay-themed travel company. His boss, Al Ferguson, said Sotomayor's partner was outside the club putting something in a car when the shots rang out. He got a text from Sotomayor telling him he was safe in the bathroom and not to come back into the club. Sotomayor texted again 20 minutes later to say he was OK. That was the last his partner heard from him, Ferguson said. Sotomayor was a legend in the industry, Ferguson said. He booked tours for entertainer and drag queen RuPaul and put together the first gay cruise to Cuba last year. He was going to announce a second trip on Sunday, but was killed. "Anyone who booked gay cruises knew Sotomayor," Ferguson told Reuters. "He was a great man." Edward Sotomayor via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 46
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35, was killed along with Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37, police said. The Orlando Sentinel reported the couple fell in love when Perez charmed Wilson-Leon into buying a bottle of perfume at the store where he worked. Jean Mendez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35, was killed along with Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37, police said. The Orlando Sentinel reported the couple fell in love when Perez charmed Wilson-Leon into buying a bottle of perfume at the store where he worked. Jean...more

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35, was killed along with Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37, police said. The Orlando Sentinel reported the couple fell in love when Perez charmed Wilson-Leon into buying a bottle of perfume at the store where he worked. Jean Mendez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 46
Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon. "That pain so big feels my heart to see their names on that list.... Rest in peace my beloved friends!!!!" wrote Tommy-Emanuel Quinones-Garcia, of Wilson-Leon and Jean Carlos Mendez Perez. Lestat Wilson via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon. "That pain so big feels my heart to see their names on that list.... Rest in peace my beloved friends!!!!" wrote Tommy-Emanuel Quinones-Garcia, of Wilson-Leon and Jean Carlos Mendez Perez. Lestat Wilson via Facebook/Handout...more

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon. "That pain so big feels my heart to see their names on that list.... Rest in peace my beloved friends!!!!" wrote Tommy-Emanuel Quinones-Garcia, of Wilson-Leon and Jean Carlos Mendez Perez. Lestat Wilson via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 46
Cory James Connell, a 21-year old college student from the nearby suburb of Edgewater, loved to play football and worked part-time at a local grocery store, friends recalled. He was out at the club with his girlfriend. She was listed in stable condition on Monday, but Cory died after being shot in the stomach and chest, his local College Park newspaper reported. "It's hard to find one person who did not know Cory," Debbie Goetz, a family friend, told Reuters. "He had this exceptionally sincere smile ... looked you right in the eye every time ... He was a very special guy. Everyone loved Cory." Cory Connell via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Cory James Connell, a 21-year old college student from the nearby suburb of Edgewater, loved to play football and worked part-time at a local grocery store, friends recalled. He was out at the club with his girlfriend. She was listed in stable...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Cory James Connell, a 21-year old college student from the nearby suburb of Edgewater, loved to play football and worked part-time at a local grocery store, friends recalled. He was out at the club with his girlfriend. She was listed in stable condition on Monday, but Cory died after being shot in the stomach and chest, his local College Park newspaper reported. "It's hard to find one person who did not know Cory," Debbie Goetz, a family friend, told Reuters. "He had this exceptionally sincere smile ... looked you right in the eye every time ... He was a very special guy. Everyone loved Cory." Cory Connell via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 46
Martin Benitez Torres. In the hours after the nightclub shooting and before police had released his name among the dead, friends of student Benitez Torres, 33, had been searching for any sign of his safety. "Please, I need your number it's urgent call me I left my number inbox," a frantic Myriam Torres wrote on Sunday morning at 5:32 a.m., when police were midst a stand-off with the gunman inside the club. Martin Benitez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Martin Benitez Torres. In the hours after the nightclub shooting and before police had released his name among the dead, friends of student Benitez Torres, 33, had been searching for any sign of his safety. "Please, I need your number it's urgent...more

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Martin Benitez Torres. In the hours after the nightclub shooting and before police had released his name among the dead, friends of student Benitez Torres, 33, had been searching for any sign of his safety. "Please, I need your number it's urgent call me I left my number inbox," a frantic Myriam Torres wrote on Sunday morning at 5:32 a.m., when police were midst a stand-off with the gunman inside the club. Martin Benitez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 46
Juan P. Rivera Velazquez. Rivera Velazquez, 37, and his partner Luis Conde, 39, both from Puerto Rico, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza wrote on Facebook. Juan P. Rivers via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Juan P. Rivera Velazquez. Rivera Velazquez, 37, and his partner Luis Conde, 39, both from Puerto Rico, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Juan P. Rivera Velazquez. Rivera Velazquez, 37, and his partner Luis Conde, 39, both from Puerto Rico, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza wrote on Facebook. Juan P. Rivers via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 46
Luis Daniel Conde, 39, and his partner, hairstylist Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza wrote on Facebook. Luis D. Conde via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Luis Daniel Conde, 39, and his partner, hairstylist Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza wrote on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Luis Daniel Conde, 39, and his partner, hairstylist Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37, had been together for 13 years, according to posts on social media. "You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts," friend Nelia Bauza wrote on Facebook. Luis D. Conde via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 46
Brenda Lee Marquez McCool. Brenda McCool via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Brenda Lee Marquez McCool. Brenda McCool via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Brenda Lee Marquez McCool. Brenda McCool via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 46
Kimberly KJ Morris. KJ Morris via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Kimberly KJ Morris. KJ Morris via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Kimberly KJ Morris. KJ Morris via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 46
Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado. Xavier E. Serrano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado. Xavier E. Serrano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado. Xavier E. Serrano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 46
Christopher Andrew Leinonen. Drew Leinonen via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Christopher Andrew Leinonen. Drew Leinonen via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Christopher Andrew Leinonen. Drew Leinonen via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 46
Stanley Almodovar III. Stanley Almodovar via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Stanley Almodovar III. Stanley Almodovar via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Stanley Almodovar III. Stanley Almodovar via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 46
Antonio Davon Brown. Antonio Brown via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Antonio Davon Brown. Antonio Brown via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Antonio Davon Brown. Antonio Brown via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 46
Joel Rayon Paniagua. Joel Rayon via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Joel Rayon Paniagua. Joel Rayon via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Joel Rayon Paniagua. Joel Rayon via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 46
Juan Chavez Martinez. Juan Chavez Martinez via Facebook/Handout via

Juan Chavez Martinez. Juan Chavez Martinez via Facebook/Handout via

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Juan Chavez Martinez. Juan Chavez Martinez via Facebook/Handout via
Close
21 / 46
Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez. Jimmy De Jesus via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez. Jimmy De Jesus via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velazquez. Jimmy De Jesus via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 46
Shane Evan Tomlinson. Shane Tomlinson via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Shane Evan Tomlinson. Shane Tomlinson via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Shane Evan Tomlinson. Shane Tomlinson via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 46
Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala. Rodolfo Ayala via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala. Rodolfo Ayala via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala. Rodolfo Ayala via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 46
Tevin Eugene Crosby. Tevin Crosby via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Tevin Eugene Crosby. Tevin Crosby via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Tevin Eugene Crosby. Tevin Crosby via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 46
Frank Escalante. Frank Escalante via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Frank Escalante. Frank Escalante via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Frank Escalante. Frank Escalante via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 46
Anthony Luis Laureano Disla. Anthony Laureano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla. Anthony Laureano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Anthony Luis Laureano Disla. Anthony Laureano via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 46
Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz. Peter Ommy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz. Peter Ommy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz. Peter Ommy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 46
Akyra Monet Murray, 18, from Philadelphia, was visiting Florida with two friends. They chose to attend Pulse after searching the Internet for fun dance spots. Kiraa Grindin via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Akyra Monet Murray, 18, from Philadelphia, was visiting Florida with two friends. They chose to attend Pulse after searching the Internet for fun dance spots. Kiraa Grindin via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Akyra Monet Murray, 18, from Philadelphia, was visiting Florida with two friends. They chose to attend Pulse after searching the Internet for fun dance spots. Kiraa Grindin via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 46
Angel L. Candelario Padro. Angel Candelario via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Angel L. Candelario Padro. Angel Candelario via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Angel L. Candelario Padro. Angel Candelario via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 46
Oscar A. Aracena-Montero. Oscar Aracena via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Oscar A. Aracena-Montero. Oscar Aracena via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Oscar A. Aracena-Montero. Oscar Aracena via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
31 / 46
Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez. Simon A. Carrillo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez. Simon A. Carrillo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez. Simon A. Carrillo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
32 / 46
Javier Jorge Reyes. Harvey George Kings via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Javier Jorge Reyes. Harvey George Kings via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Javier Jorge Reyes. Harvey George Kings via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
33 / 46
Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera. Eric Ortiz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera. Eric Ortiz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera. Eric Ortiz via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
34 / 46
Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo. Omar Capo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo. Omar Capo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo. Omar Capo via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
35 / 46
Darryl Roman Burt II. Darryl DJ Burt via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Darryl Roman Burt II. Darryl DJ Burt via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Darryl Roman Burt II. Darryl DJ Burt via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
36 / 46
Miguel Angel Honorato. Miguel Honorato via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Miguel Angel Honorato. Miguel Honorato via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Miguel Angel Honorato. Miguel Honorato via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
37 / 46
Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega. Jonathan A. Camuy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega. Jonathan A. Camuy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega. Jonathan A. Camuy via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
38 / 46
Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez. Silva Gilbert via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez. Silva Gilbert via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez. Silva Gilbert via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
39 / 46
Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez. Jean C. Nieves via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez. Jean C. Nieves via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez. Jean C. Nieves via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
40 / 46
Juan Ramon Guerrero. Juan Guerrero via Instagram/Handout via REUTERS

Juan Ramon Guerrero. Juan Guerrero via Instagram/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Juan Ramon Guerrero. Juan Guerrero via Instagram/Handout via REUTERS
Close
41 / 46
Jason Benjamin Josaphat. Jason Bebe via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Jason Benjamin Josaphat. Jason Bebe via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Jason Benjamin Josaphat. Jason Bebe via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
42 / 46
Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan. Mary Rodriquez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan. Mary Rodriquez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan. Mary Rodriquez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
43 / 46
Enrique L. Rios Jr. Enrique Rios via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Enrique L. Rios Jr. Enrique Rios via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Enrique L. Rios Jr. Enrique Rios via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
44 / 46
Leroy Valentin Fernandez. Roy Fernandez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Leroy Valentin Fernandez. Roy Fernandez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Leroy Valentin Fernandez. Roy Fernandez via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
45 / 46
Jerald Arthur Wright. Jerry Wright via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Jerald Arthur Wright. Jerry Wright via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Jerald Arthur Wright. Jerry Wright via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS
Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
Iraqi troops enter Falluja

Iraqi troops enter Falluja

Next Slideshows

Iraqi troops enter Falluja

Iraqi troops enter Falluja

The Iraqi offensive to retake the city from Islamic State enters a crucial phase.

20 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week.

19 Jun 2016
Vigils for Orlando

Vigils for Orlando

Memorials around the world for the victims of the Orlando attack.

18 Jun 2016
Mourning Jo Cox

Mourning Jo Cox

Britain mourns murdered lawmaker Jo Cox after a man wielding a gun and knife killed the 41-year-old in an attack.

17 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast