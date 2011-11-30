Edition:
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

<p>Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima make a heart sign while celebrating after presenting creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima celebrate with other models after presenting creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Erin Heatherton applies eye makeup backstage before the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Julia Stegner sits backstage in the hair and makeup area before the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Adam Levine, lead singer of the group Maroon 5, walks down the runway with model Anne Vyalitsyna as she presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents lingerie during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A Victoria's Secret model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Kanye West and Nicki Minaj talk during the grand finale of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

