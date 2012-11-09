Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Rihanna performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supermodel Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Bruno Mars performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rihanna performs as a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supermodel Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supermodel Miranda Kerr prepares backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Adriana Lima walks with other models as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Bieber performs next to Rihanna, Bruno Mars and models during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supermodel Doutzen Kroes poses for photographers backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rihanna sings while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (
