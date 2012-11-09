Edition:
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

<p>Rihanna performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Supermodel Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Singer Bruno Mars performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Rihanna performs as a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Supermodel Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Supermodel Miranda Kerr prepares backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Adriana Lima walks with other models as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs next to Rihanna, Bruno Mars and models during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Supermodel Doutzen Kroes poses for photographers backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Rihanna sings while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (</p>

