Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 1, 2016 | 11:00am IST

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 39
Lady Gaga performs with model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Lady Gaga performs with model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Lady Gaga performs with model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 39
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 39
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 39
Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 39
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 39
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 39
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 39
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 39
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 39
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Joan Smalls presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 39
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 39
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 39
Model Lais Ribeiro presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Lais Ribeiro presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Lais Ribeiro presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 39
Musician Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Musician Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Musician Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 39
Model Martha Hunt presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Martha Hunt presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Martha Hunt presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 39
Model Grace Elizabeth presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Grace Elizabeth presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Grace Elizabeth presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 39
Lady Gaga appears with Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Lady Gaga appears with Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Lady Gaga appears with Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 39
The Weeknd performs with model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Weeknd performs with model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The Weeknd performs with model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 39
Model Cindy Bruna presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Cindy Bruna presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Cindy Bruna presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 39
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 39
Musician Bruno Mars performs with model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Musician Bruno Mars performs with model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Musician Bruno Mars performs with model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 39
Model Stella Maxwell presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Stella Maxwell presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Stella Maxwell presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 39
Models appear on the catwalk at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models appear on the catwalk at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Models appear on the catwalk at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 39
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
25 / 39
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 39
Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 39
Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 39
Model Maria Borges presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Maria Borges presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Maria Borges presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
29 / 39
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
30 / 39
Model Devon Windsor presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Devon Windsor presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Devon Windsor presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 39
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
32 / 39
Model Liu Wen presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Liu Wen presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Liu Wen presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
33 / 39
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 39
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
35 / 39
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
36 / 39
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
37 / 39
Musician Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Musician Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Musician Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
38 / 39
Musicians Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Musicians Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Musicians Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos from the battle against Islamic State in 2016.

01 Dec 2016
Inside Trump Tower

Inside Trump Tower

Politicians, protesters and fans converge on New York's Trump Tower.

01 Dec 2016
Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Families, friends and Chapecoense fans mourn the 71 people killed in the soccer team's charter plane crash in Colombia.

30 Nov 2016
Massive protests against South Korea's president

Massive protests against South Korea's president

Hundreds of thousands protest against President Park Geun-hye amid a growing influence-peddling scandal.

30 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast