Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lady Gaga performs with model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Lais Ribeiro presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Martha Hunt presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Grace Elizabeth presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lady Gaga appears with Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Weeknd performs with model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cindy Bruna presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Bruno Mars performs with model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Stella Maxwell presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models appear on the catwalk at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Maria Borges presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Devon Windsor presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Liu Wen presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musicians Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos from the battle against Islamic State in 2016.
Inside Trump Tower
Politicians, protesters and fans converge on New York's Trump Tower.
Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash
Families, friends and Chapecoense fans mourn the 71 people killed in the soccer team's charter plane crash in Colombia.
Massive protests against South Korea's president
Hundreds of thousands protest against President Park Geun-hye amid a growing influence-peddling scandal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.