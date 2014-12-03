Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio present creations.
A model presents a creation as singer Taylor Swift performs.
A model presents a creation.
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation.
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation.
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model reacts as singer Taylor Swift performs.
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation.
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Singer Ariana Grande performs as model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation.
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
A model presents a creation.
Models present creations during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
A model presents a creation.
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Model Sui He presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation.
A model presents a creation.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
A model presents a creation.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Singer Taylor Swift performs.
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
Next Slideshows
Best of American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
AMA red carpet
Fashion and style from the American Music Awards.
Latin Grammys ceremony
On stage at the Latin Grammys.
Hollywood Film Awards
Highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.