Pictures | Thu May 10, 2012 | 2:40am IST

Victory Day

<p>Hayyim Broy (L), a 87-year-old Jewish Red Army veteran of World War Two, holds up an old photograph during a visit by volunteer hairdressers to his apartment in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2012. Local school girls and would-be barbers, accompanied by their professional instructor, visited war veterans on the eve of Victory Day to help the elderly prepare for the holiday. As a former front scout and a soldier of the infantry, Broy fought at the 1st Belarusian Front under the command of Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov. He was seriously wounded during a battle in Berlin in May, 1945. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Hayyim Broy (L), a 87-year-old Jewish Red Army veteran of World War Two, has his hair cut in his apartment in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Hayyim Broy, a 87-year-old Jewish Red Army veteran of World War Two, looks into a mirror, after having his hair cut, in his apartment in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>World War Two veteran Alexander Blotsky, 92, shaves inside his house on the eve of Victory Day in the town of Turov, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>World War Two veteran Alexander Blotsky, 92, poses for a photo at his house on the eve of Victory Day in the town of Turov, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>World War Two veterans attend celebrations to mark Victory Day in Tbilisi, May 9, 2012. Georgia celebrates the 67th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on Wednesday. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>A World War Two veteran wears orders during a Victory Day celebration in Tbilisi, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

<p>A World War II veteran looks on during a Victory Day celebration in Gorky Park in Moscow May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A World War Two veteran holds a portrait of Josef Stalin during a Victory Day celebration in Tbilisi, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>A World War Two veteran stands at the unknown soldiers tomb during a Victory Day celebration in Tbilisi, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>Russian World War Two veterans infantryman Alexey Samokhin (R), 87, and gunner Fyodor Vychuzhanin, 90, lead a procession during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the town of Divnogorsk, some 40 km (25 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2012. Russia celebrates the 67th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on Wednesday. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>World War II veteran Fyodor Bortsov, 86, sits on a bench as another WWII veteran walks past during a Victory Day celebration in Gorky Park in Moscow May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>World War II veterans share a joke, as a boy wearing a navy uniform listens to them, during a Victory Day celebration in Gorky Park in Moscow May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>World War II veterans toast during a Victory Day celebration in Gorky Park in Moscow May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>World War II veteran Fyodor Bortsov (L), 86, is offered a bunch of flowers by a child in Gorky Park during a Victory Day celebration in Moscow May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A woman holds a photograph of a soldier during a march in Jerusalem marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>An Israeli boy takes part in a march in Jerusalem, marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>World War II veteran Vasily Tsunis, 93, holds a bouquet of flowers as he sits in a car before a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. Belarus celebrates the 67th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on Wednesday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>World War II veterans sit in a military car before a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Honour guards march at Victory Square during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>World War II veterans sit before a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A World War II veteran lays flowers at Victory Square during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>People gather on the main street during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A World War II veteran (L) reacts in front of a fire at a victory monument during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A World War II veteran holds up a bunch of flowers as she sits in a military car during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Cadets carry a huge wreath during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Tulips are seen at Victory square during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Belarussian children in national dress raise their hands as they greet World War II veterans during a Victory Day celebration in Minsk May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich (R) shakes hands with the first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk during a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Kiev May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andriy Mosienko/Presidential Press Service/Handout</p>

<p>Fireworks explode above the Yenisei River as part of the Victory Day celebration in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast