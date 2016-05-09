Victory Day
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A Jewish Red Army veteran takes part in a parade marking Victory Day, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Fireworks explode over the Yenisei River during the Victory Day celebrations in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A boy plays with a machine gun during an event in remembrance of Victory Day, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
World War Two veterans dance during an event marking Victory Day in Ashdod, Israel, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police try to stop protesters during Victory Day celebrations in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog runs past members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces standing in formation during the Victory Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) holds the portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he takes part in the Immortal Regiment march during Victory Day celebrations at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. Mikhail...more
A woman cries as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations in Riga, Latvia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Russian Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system drives during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and World War Two veterans wait before watching the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev (C) arrives prior to the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A girl wearing a dress in the Soviet army style stands between cadets during a march at Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People carry pictures of World War Two participants as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations in the town of Divnogorsk near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman carries a picture of World War Two participant as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Spectators hold placards during a hockey match between Latvia and Russia at the IIHF World Championship in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. Placards read "9th of May, Victory day 1941-1945". REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A woman holds a rifle during a Victory Day event in Ashdod, Israel, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
World War Two veterans attend the Victory Day parade in Stavropol, southern Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People wearing Red Army uniforms pose for a picture during a Victory Day event in Ashdod, Israel, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Russian MiG-29SMT fighter jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade above the monument of Minin and Pozharsky at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Mercury up close
The tiny planet, slightly larger than Earth's moon, flies directly across the sun once every decade.
Buying gold in India
Pictures from one of the world�s biggest consumers of gold.
Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray
Fire rages unchecked in the heart of Canada's oil sands region as authorities race to evacuate 80,000 people.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.