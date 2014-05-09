Edition:
Victory Day

<p>Armed pro-Russia men ride armored personnel carriers during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A man holds a Soviet flag during celebrations to mark Victory Day outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>An armed pro-Russia man stands with a flower in his weapon's barrel during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Children play on a historical Soviet cannon during celebrations to mark Victory Day at a Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>An enthusiast dressed in Soviet army uniform (R) speaks with armed pro-Russian separatists during events to mark Victory day in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A police officer stands guard near a World War Two memorial during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A member of navy honor guard yawns as he stands near a World War Two memorial during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A boy stands near an armed pro-Russia man during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Russian army officials carry a wreath during celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A Russian serviceman aboard an armored personnel carrier salutes next to the blue-white-red tricolor flag of Crimea, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Russian military planes fly above the Kremlin, with the Ivan the Great Bell Tower seen in the foreground, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

<p>Veterans shout slogans during celebrations to mark Victory Day outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Russian servicemen onboard self-propelled artillery vehicles salute during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A former serviceman dances during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Vladivostok May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

<p>Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>People take part in celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Former Soviet serviceman and women chat during celebrations to mark Victory Day in front of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>A woman holds portraits as she takes part in celebrations to mark Victory day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Enthusiasts dressed in Soviet uniforms celebrate during events to mark Victory Day in Stavropol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Russian military aircraft trail smoke in the colors of the Russian tricolor above the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A former Soviet serviceman takes part in celebrations to mark Victory day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Soviet veterans from Kaliningrad meet during celebrations to mark Victory Day, at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Russian servicemen march during celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in the town of Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>A World War Two veteran holds a portrait of Josef Stalin during Victory Day celebrations in Tbilisi, Georgia May 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>A former Soviet serviceman decked with medals participates in celebrations to mark Victory Day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A former Soviet serviceman holds a carnation as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War Two memorial during the celebrations marking Victory Day, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A boy shelters a war veteran from the sun with an umbrella as people walk at a memorial during Victory Day celebrations in Almaty, Kazakhstan May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A woman cries near the Defenders of Donbass monument during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial by the Kremlin wall on the eve of Victory Day celebrations in central Moscow, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the centre of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

