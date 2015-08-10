Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 11, 2015 | 1:55am IST

Video gamers battle for millions

Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. The multiplayer video game tournament launched in 2011 with a then-groundbreaking grand prize of $1 million and now offers an $18 million prize pool. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. The multiplayer video game tournament launched in 2011 with a then-groundbreaking grand prize of $1 million and now offers an $18 million...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. The multiplayer video game tournament launched in 2011 with a then-groundbreaking grand prize of $1 million and now offers an $18 million prize pool. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
1 / 20
Members of the Evil Geniuses celebrate after defeating CDEC Gaming to win The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of the Evil Geniuses celebrate after defeating CDEC Gaming to win The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Members of the Evil Geniuses celebrate after defeating CDEC Gaming to win The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
2 / 20
Evil Geniuses arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Evil Geniuses arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Evil Geniuses arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
3 / 20
Fans watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fans watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Fans watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
4 / 20
CDEC Gaming players arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

CDEC Gaming players arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
CDEC Gaming players arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
5 / 20
CDEC Gaming and Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

CDEC Gaming and Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
CDEC Gaming and Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
6 / 20
People gather near the Space Needle to watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People gather near the Space Needle to watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
People gather near the Space Needle to watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
7 / 20
Cosplay artist Sisu Squid (2nd L) watches broadcasters during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cosplay artist Sisu Squid (2nd L) watches broadcasters during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Cosplay artist Sisu Squid (2nd L) watches broadcasters during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
8 / 20
Fans holding the flag of the People's Republic of China cheer for CDEC Gaming during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fans holding the flag of the People's Republic of China cheer for CDEC Gaming during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Fans holding the flag of the People's Republic of China cheer for CDEC Gaming during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
9 / 20
Commentators make points during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Commentators make points during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Commentators make points during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
10 / 20
Members of CDEC Gaming compete during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of CDEC Gaming compete during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Members of CDEC Gaming compete during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
11 / 20
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
12 / 20
Announcers call the action during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Announcers call the action during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Announcers call the action during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
13 / 20
CDEC Gaming (L) and Evil Geniuses players shake hands before the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

CDEC Gaming (L) and Evil Geniuses players shake hands before the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
CDEC Gaming (L) and Evil Geniuses players shake hands before the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
14 / 20
Fans watch a competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fans watch a competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Fans watch a competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
15 / 20
Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
16 / 20
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals at The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals at The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals at The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
17 / 20
Gaming fans walk past Dota artwork during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Gaming fans walk past Dota artwork during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Gaming fans walk past Dota artwork during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
18 / 20
Gaming fans watch competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Gaming fans watch competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Gaming fans watch competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
19 / 20
A gaming fan attends The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A gaming fan attends The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A gaming fan attends The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Army vs. Army

Army vs. Army

Next Slideshows

Army vs. Army

Army vs. Army

Over a dozen countries compete in the International Army Games in Russia.

10 Aug 2015
Luxury Paris

Luxury Paris

Inside the super-deluxe hotels of the French capital.

10 Aug 2015
Ghosts of Olympics past

Ghosts of Olympics past

Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.

10 Aug 2015
Pig wrestling

Pig wrestling

It's man versus hog at the annual 'greased pig contest" in Quebec, Canada.

10 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast