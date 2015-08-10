Video gamers battle for millions
Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. The multiplayer video game tournament launched in 2011 with a then-groundbreaking grand prize of $1 million and now offers an $18 million...more
Members of the Evil Geniuses celebrate after defeating CDEC Gaming to win The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Evil Geniuses arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
CDEC Gaming players arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
CDEC Gaming and Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People gather near the Space Needle to watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cosplay artist Sisu Squid (2nd L) watches broadcasters during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans holding the flag of the People's Republic of China cheer for CDEC Gaming during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Commentators make points during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Members of CDEC Gaming compete during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Announcers call the action during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
CDEC Gaming (L) and Evil Geniuses players shake hands before the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans watch a competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals at The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Gaming fans walk past Dota artwork during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Gaming fans watch competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A gaming fan attends The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Next Slideshows
Army vs. Army
Over a dozen countries compete in the International Army Games in Russia.
Luxury Paris
Inside the super-deluxe hotels of the French capital.
Ghosts of Olympics past
Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.
Pig wrestling
It's man versus hog at the annual 'greased pig contest" in Quebec, Canada.
MORE IN PICTURES
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.