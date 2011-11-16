Vienna coffee culture
A waiter finishes a coffee with milk in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Jelinek in Vienna November 14, 2011. The UNESCO appointed the Viennese coffee house culture as an immaterial cultural heritage on November 10. REUTERS/Lisi...more
Coffee runs out of a coffee brewer into a cup, at the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Hawelka in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Customers sit inside the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Hawelka in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A waiter serves coffee at the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Central in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Griensteidl is pictured in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A waitress phones next to a coffee machine in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Jelinek in Vienna November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A woman looks at a showcase with cakes at the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Griensteidl in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man reads a book in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Jelinek in Vienna November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A woman reads a newspaper in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Jelinek in Vienna November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Leftovers of a traditional Viennese breakfast are pictured in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Jelinek in Vienna November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People sit in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Hawelka in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A woman reads a newspaper in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Jelinek in Vienna November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A waitress carries coffee cups in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Jelinek in Vienna November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Newspapers are pictured in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Dommayer in Vienna November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A display counter with cakes is pictured in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Dommayer in Vienna November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Guests sit in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Dommayer in Vienna November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman with a cigarette leaves the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Hawelka in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man reads a newspaper in the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Hawelka in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The entrance of the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Dommayer is pictured in Vienna November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Coffee is seen at the Viennese coffee house (Wiener Kaffeehaus) Central in Vienna November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
