Vienna's vegetable orchestra
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made...more
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made out of vegetables - from carrot recorders to leek violins. Created in 1998 and based in Vienna, Austria, its members include artists with a wide range of backgrounds, from musicians to designers. The orchestra crafts instruments freshly before every performance, and the off-cuts are used to cook a soup, which is dished out to audience members after the show. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Tamara Wilhelm, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Tamara Wilhelm, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Martina Winkler, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Martina Winkler, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Barbara Kaiser, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Barbara Kaiser, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Jurgen Berlakovich, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Jurgen Berlakovich, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Jorg Piringer, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Jorg Piringer, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Susanna Gartmayer, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Susanna Gartmayer, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Musicians from the Vegetable Orchestra perform with instruments made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Musicians from the Vegetable Orchestra perform with instruments made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Ingrid Schlogl, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, performs with an instrument made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Ingrid Schlogl, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, performs with an instrument made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Susanna Gartmayer, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, performs with an instrument made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Susanna Gartmayer, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, performs with an instrument made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Tamara Wilhelm, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, makes a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Tamara Wilhelm, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, makes a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, uses a hand drill to make a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, uses a hand drill to make a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musicians Martina Winkler (L) and Matthias Meinharter, who are members of the Vegetable Orchestra, test musical instruments made out of vegetables during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014....more
Austrian musicians Martina Winkler (L) and Matthias Meinharter, who are members of the Vegetable Orchestra, test musical instruments made out of vegetables during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Barbara Kaiser, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, makes a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Barbara Kaiser, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, makes a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Austrian musician Jurgen Berlakovich, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, cooks a soup from vegetable pieces left over from making musical instruments during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014....more
Austrian musician Jurgen Berlakovich, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, cooks a soup from vegetable pieces left over from making musical instruments during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Next Slideshows
Talking with Leno
Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.
Who's turning 30
Celebrities turning 30 this year.
Pussy Riot in Brooklyn
Members of Pussy Riot appeared at Amnesty International’s “Bringing Human Rights Home” concert.
Celebrities turned politicians
Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.