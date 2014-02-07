Edition:
Vienna's vegetable orchestra

<p>Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made out of vegetables - from carrot recorders to leek violins. Created in 1998 and based in Vienna, Austria, its members include artists with a wide range of backgrounds, from musicians to designers. The orchestra crafts instruments freshly before every performance, and the off-cuts are used to cook a soup, which is dished out to audience members after the show. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Tamara Wilhelm, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Martina Winkler, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Barbara Kaiser, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Jurgen Berlakovich, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Jorg Piringer, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Susanna Gartmayer, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Musicians from the Vegetable Orchestra perform with instruments made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Ingrid Schlogl, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, performs with an instrument made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Susanna Gartmayer, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, performs with an instrument made from vegetables during a sound check before a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Tamara Wilhelm, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, makes a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, uses a hand drill to make a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musicians Martina Winkler (L) and Matthias Meinharter, who are members of the Vegetable Orchestra, test musical instruments made out of vegetables during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Barbara Kaiser, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, makes a musical instrument from a carrot during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Austrian musician Jurgen Berlakovich, who is a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, cooks a soup from vegetable pieces left over from making musical instruments during the preparations for a concert in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

