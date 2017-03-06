Edition:
Vigil for Indian killed in Kansas

A man holds a sign during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Sikh men hold hands during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A Sikh boy listens during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People hold signs during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Men hold pro-immigrant signs during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Sikh men listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A Sikh man's shirt bears a reference to human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A picture of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, is surrounded by flowers during a vigil in honor of him at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People hold hands during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Sikh men hold hands during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Sikh men cheer during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A picture of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, is surrounded by roses during a vigil in honor of him at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Activist Anny Khan speaks during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

King County Executive Dow Constantine speaks during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A boy listens during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

A Sikh boy listens during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

