Vigil for Indian killed in Kansas
A man holds a sign during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sikh men hold hands during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Sikh boy listens during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People hold signs during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Men hold pro-immigrant signs during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sikh men listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Sikh man's shirt bears a reference to human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S....more
A picture of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, is surrounded by flowers during a vigil in honor of him at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People hold hands during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sikh men hold hands during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sikh men cheer during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A picture of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, is surrounded by roses during a vigil in honor of him at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Activist Anny Khan speaks during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
King County Executive Dow Constantine speaks during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A boy listens during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
People listen during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Sikh boy listens during a vigil in honor of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigrant from India who was recently shot and killed in Kansas, at Crossroads Park in Bellevue, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Next Slideshows
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.
Aboard the USS Carl Vinson
On the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol in South China Sea.
Venezuela's signs of crisis
Cash shortages and unrest plague the oil-rich nation in the midst of a deepening economic crisis.
Trump's political picks
The cabinet members, officials and appointees chosen by Donald Trump for senior roles in his administration and judiciary.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.