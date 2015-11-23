Edition:
Vigilantes patrol Burundi

An armed vigilante holds an AK-47 rifle in the center Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
An armed vigilante holds a rifle in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
An armed vigilante holds a Soviet made hand grenade in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes lie on the ground while holding rifles in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes hold guns before a patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes lie on the ground with their rifles as they patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes holds AK-47 before they patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes lay on the ground with their rifles as they patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
