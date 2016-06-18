Vigils for Orlando
A youth signs the back of one of 49 wood crosses used to commemorate the victims of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The names of Pulse night club shooting victims are embroidered on a U.S. flag at a makeshift memorial in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hank Conger (24) wears a "We Are Orlando" shirt in wake of the Orlando attack prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg Florida, June 17, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY...more
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the LGBT community attends a vigil outside the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People take part in a vigil outside the Lourdes park in Bogota, Colombia, June 15, 2016. The banner reads, "Who would return to us the children that homophobia took". REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young
Well wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Students display glasses with lit candles and a placard at the University of the Philippines campus in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Residents hold a picture of their deceased friend Xavier Emanuel Serrano Rosado during a candle light vigil in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Attendees pause under a giant pride flag during a vigil in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Resident Carlos Diaz, with his arm in the colors of the rainbow, raises a candle during a vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People gather in the Castro District for a vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Chris Bartley (front) is hugged by Sam Johnson at a vigil in Boston. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Matti Mejia (L) and Shaina Roberts embrace after laying flowers at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman kneels amongst graffiti during a vigil in the Soho district of London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a vigil for the victims of the Orlando shooting held in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Anita Busch, who says her cousin Micayla Medek, 23, was killed in the movie theater mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, attends a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man helps a girl to put hand prints on a makeshift memorial on the ground near the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trashina Cann (L) and Vixen Noir, both of San Francisco, attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
People hold up signs in solidarity at a candlelight vigil in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People hold a gathering to mourn Orlando victims in Hong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Ahmed Zaeem (R) embraces Billy Quimby, both of San Francisco, while attending a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Savannah (L) is embraced by her friend Ricky during a vigil to commemorate victims in Orlando. Savannah said she lost a friend in the shooting. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Mourning Jo Cox
Britain mourns murdered lawmaker Jo Cox after a man wielding a gun and knife killed the 41-year-old in an attack.
Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims
A vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando was held in Mumbai.
British MP Jo Cox killed
British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's...
Orlando aftermath
Survivors share their stories, investigations continue and communities mourn following the Orlando nightclub shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.