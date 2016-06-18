Edition:
Vigils for Orlando

A youth signs the back of one of 49 wood crosses used to commemorate the victims of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
The names of Pulse night club shooting victims are embroidered on a U.S. flag at a makeshift memorial in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hank Conger (24) wears a "We Are Orlando" shirt in wake of the Orlando attack prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg Florida, June 17, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A member of the LGBT community attends a vigil outside the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
People take part in a vigil outside the Lourdes park in Bogota, Colombia, June 15, 2016. The banner reads, "Who would return to us the children that homophobia took". REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Well wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Students display glasses with lit candles and a placard at the University of the Philippines campus in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Residents hold a picture of their deceased friend Xavier Emanuel Serrano Rosado during a candle light vigil in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Attendees pause under a giant pride flag during a vigil in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Resident Carlos Diaz, with his arm in the colors of the rainbow, raises a candle during a vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People gather in the Castro District for a vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Chris Bartley (front) is hugged by Sam Johnson at a vigil in Boston. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Matti Mejia (L) and Shaina Roberts embrace after laying flowers at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A woman kneels amongst graffiti during a vigil in the Soho district of London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
People attend a vigil for the victims of the Orlando shooting held in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Anita Busch, who says her cousin Micayla Medek, 23, was killed in the movie theater mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, attends a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A man helps a girl to put hand prints on a makeshift memorial on the ground near the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Trashina Cann (L) and Vixen Noir, both of San Francisco, attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People hold up signs in solidarity at a candlelight vigil in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People hold a gathering to mourn Orlando victims in Hong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Ahmed Zaeem (R) embraces Billy Quimby, both of San Francisco, while attending a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Savannah (L) is embraced by her friend Ricky during a vigil to commemorate victims in Orlando. Savannah said she lost a friend in the shooting. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
