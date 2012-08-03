Edition:
Vijay Kumar wins silver

<p>Silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Silver medal winner Vijay Kumar kisses his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Silver medal winner Vijay Kumar kisses his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Vijay Kumar competes in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Vijay Kumar competes in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Vijay Kumar changes the round in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Vijay Kumar changes the round in the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

