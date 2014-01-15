Village bullfight
A volunteer with a stick stands guard as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers gather to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers watch as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy climbs a tree to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers watch as Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People run for safety as an angry bull runs toward them during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dust blows as volunteers try to control an angry bull after a fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers gather around a field as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
