Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2015 | 10:05pm IST

Village of grass

A "Moss Men" walks along a street in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A "Moss Men" walks along a street in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A "Moss Men" walks along a street in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
1 / 15
A boy plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A boy plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A boy plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
2 / 15
A woman goes into her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman goes into her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A woman goes into her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
3 / 15
A man makes a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) as he sits in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man makes a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) as he sits in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A man makes a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) as he sits in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
4 / 15
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. In this traditional religious celebration, dating from 1857, the procession meanders through streets decorated with colorful floral carpets. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. In this traditional religious celebration, dating from 1857, the procession meanders through streets decorated with colorful floral carpets. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. In this traditional religious celebration, dating from 1857, the procession meanders through streets decorated with colorful floral carpets. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
5 / 15
Women wearing traditional dresses walk along a street as they take part in a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Women wearing traditional dresses walk along a street as they take part in a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Women wearing traditional dresses walk along a street as they take part in a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
6 / 15
Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from Muslim guards and re-conquer the town. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from Muslim guards and re-conquer the town. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from Muslim guards and re-conquer the town. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
7 / 15
A man sits outside his house in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man sits outside his house in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A man sits outside his house in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
8 / 15
A woman plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A woman plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
9 / 15
A woman throws rose petals during the Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman throws rose petals during the Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A woman throws rose petals during the Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
10 / 15
Women go into a house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Women go into a house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Women go into a house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
11 / 15
Rosa Maria Diu is dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Rosa Maria Diu is dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Rosa Maria Diu is dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
12 / 15
Girls play along a decorated street during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Girls play along a decorated street during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Girls play along a decorated street during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
13 / 15
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
14 / 15
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
15 / 15
Sikh rally in London

Sikh rally in London

Sikh rally in London

Sikh rally in London

Britain-based Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London to mark the 31st anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

08 Jun 2015

08 Jun 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of our top photos this week.

06 Jun 2015

06 Jun 2015
Paradise for $20

Paradise for $20

Hardy travelers, undeterred by tales of crime and toilet paper shortages, are finding Venezuela an absurdly cheap destination.

06 Jun 2015

06 Jun 2015
Cuba's crocs

Cuba's crocs

Ten baby crocodiles have been delivered to a Cuban hatchery in hopes of strengthening the species.

05 Jun 2015

05 Jun 2015

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Pictures

Podcast