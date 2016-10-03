Vintage bikes on the Eroica
Luciano Berruti rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle during the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cyclists help themselves to food at the refreshment point during the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A cyclist pushes his vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Old handlebars are seen at a local market during the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A cyclist drinks red wine at the refreshment point during the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cyclists push their vintage tandem bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bicycles in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
