Pictures | Mon Oct 3, 2016 | 9:21pm IST

Vintage bikes on the Eroica

Luciano Berruti rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle during the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cyclists help themselves to food at the refreshment point during the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A cyclist pushes his vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Old handlebars are seen at a local market during the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A cyclist drinks red wine at the refreshment point during the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cyclists push their vintage tandem bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bicycles in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

