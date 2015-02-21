Vintage car rally
A participant fills petrol in his 1923 Rover car before the start of a vintage car rally in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant stands next to her 1933 Rolls Royce during a vintage car rally in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants drive their cars during a vintage car rally in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant drives his 1960 Buick car during a vintage car rally in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An emblem of a 1940 Buick car is pictured during a vintage car rally in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
