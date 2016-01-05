Violence as Taliban peace talks begin
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport causing at least 10 casualties in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past...more
A member of Afghan Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. Afghan special forces cleared insurgents barricaded in a house near the...more
Afghan security forces investigate the wreckage of a vehicle used by suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. A suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A wounded woman rests in bed after a blast near the Kabul international airport, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men carry the dead body of a insurgent after he was killed by Afghan security forces during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
An Afghan man removes broken glass in his house after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. The attack killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded more than a dozen other people, officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan security personnel takes position during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
The "Le Jardin" restaurant is seen on fire after an explosion in Kabul, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan woman walks past a damaged car after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six airmen killed in an improvised explosion near Bagram, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air...more
An Afghan man is seen through the cracked side window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A member of investigation team holds defused explosives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A British soldier keeps watch after an attack on a guest house attached to the Spanish embassy in Kabul, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security personnel carry their wounded comrades during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
An Afghan policeman inspects a building used by insurgents after an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.