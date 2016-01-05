Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 10:31pm IST

Violence as Taliban peace talks begin

Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport causing at least 10 casualties in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past week. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport causing at least 10 casualties in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport causing at least 10 casualties in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past week. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 17
A member of Afghan Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. Afghan special forces cleared insurgents barricaded in a house near the Indian consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif after an overnight attack that coincided with an assault on an Indian air base near the border with Pakistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

A member of Afghan Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. Afghan special forces cleared insurgents barricaded in a house near the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A member of Afghan Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. Afghan special forces cleared insurgents barricaded in a house near the Indian consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif after an overnight attack that coincided with an assault on an Indian air base near the border with Pakistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Close
2 / 17
Afghan security forces investigate the wreckage of a vehicle used by suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. A suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate the wreckage of a vehicle used by suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. A suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Afghan security forces investigate the wreckage of a vehicle used by suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. A suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
3 / 17
A wounded woman rests in bed after a blast near the Kabul international airport, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A wounded woman rests in bed after a blast near the Kabul international airport, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A wounded woman rests in bed after a blast near the Kabul international airport, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 17
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 17
Afghan men carry the dead body of a insurgent after he was killed by Afghan security forces during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Afghan men carry the dead body of a insurgent after he was killed by Afghan security forces during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Afghan men carry the dead body of a insurgent after he was killed by Afghan security forces during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Close
6 / 17
An Afghan man removes broken glass in his house after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. The attack killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded more than a dozen other people, officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man removes broken glass in his house after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. The attack killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded more than a dozen other people, officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
An Afghan man removes broken glass in his house after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. The attack killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded more than a dozen other people, officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 17
An Afghan security personnel takes position during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

An Afghan security personnel takes position during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
An Afghan security personnel takes position during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Close
8 / 17
The "Le Jardin" restaurant is seen on fire after an explosion in Kabul, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The "Le Jardin" restaurant is seen on fire after an explosion in Kabul, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
The "Le Jardin" restaurant is seen on fire after an explosion in Kabul, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
9 / 17
An Afghan woman walks past a damaged car after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan woman walks past a damaged car after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
An Afghan woman walks past a damaged car after a suicide attack on French restaurant "Le Jardin" in Kabul, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 17
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six airmen killed in an improvised explosion near Bagram, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF

Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six airmen killed in an improvised explosion near Bagram, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six airmen killed in an improvised explosion near Bagram, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF
Close
11 / 17
An Afghan man is seen through the cracked side window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

An Afghan man is seen through the cracked side window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
An Afghan man is seen through the cracked side window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
12 / 17
A member of investigation team holds defused explosives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A member of investigation team holds defused explosives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A member of investigation team holds defused explosives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 17
A British soldier keeps watch after an attack on a guest house attached to the Spanish embassy in Kabul, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A British soldier keeps watch after an attack on a guest house attached to the Spanish embassy in Kabul, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A British soldier keeps watch after an attack on a guest house attached to the Spanish embassy in Kabul, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 17
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
15 / 17
Afghan security personnel carry their wounded comrades during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Afghan security personnel carry their wounded comrades during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Afghan security personnel carry their wounded comrades during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Close
16 / 17
An Afghan policeman inspects a building used by insurgents after an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

An Afghan policeman inspects a building used by insurgents after an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An Afghan policeman inspects a building used by insurgents after an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Russia's Syria strike zone

Russia's Syria strike zone

Next Slideshows

Russia's Syria strike zone

Russia's Syria strike zone

Moscow says its air strikes target Islamic State militants but rebels and residents say they are causing hundreds of civilian casualties through indiscriminate...

05 Jan 2016
Candidate rides

Candidate rides

From campaign buses to private jets, a look at the way the presidential candidates get around on the trail.

05 Jan 2016
Pathankot IAF base attacked

Pathankot IAF base attacked

Unidentified militants attacked an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Punjab.

04 Jan 2016
Earthquake strikes Manipur

Earthquake strikes Manipur

Powerful earthquake strikes Manipur, killing at least six people.

04 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast