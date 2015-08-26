Violence in Ahmedabad
A man rides a motorcycle past the wreckage of a bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People are seen through a damaged bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Commuters ride their motocycles next to the wreckage of a bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Onlookers stand next to motorbikes which were burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vehicles travel past flower pots installed on a road divider which were damaged in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man on a scooter stands next to burning vehicles after the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man is seen through a bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
