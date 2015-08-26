Edition:
Violence in Ahmedabad

A man rides a motorcycle past the wreckage of a bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People are seen through a damaged bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Commuters ride their motocycles next to the wreckage of a bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Onlookers stand next to motorbikes which were burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Vehicles travel past flower pots installed on a road divider which were damaged in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man on a scooter stands next to burning vehicles after the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man is seen through a bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

