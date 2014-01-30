Violence in Central African Republic

Wangouma Nestor, who had his neck cut, lies on a stretcher in Camp de Roux, a main base recently abandoned by former Seleka fighters near the centre of the capital Bangui, January 28, 2014. Nestor, who says he was a prisoner of the fleeing former Seleka fighters after being accused of stealing, says he had his neck cut as the fighters tried to kill him before they left. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola