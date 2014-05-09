Violence in east Ukraine
A man jumps over a burning barricade outside the city hall in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man jumps over a burning barricade outside the city hall in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside a police headquarters after Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside a police headquarters after Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked a police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked a police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants, and the building caught fire in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants, and the building caught fire in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukranian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukranian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A boy looks from a window of a car after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A boy looks from a window of a car after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Syrian rebels abandon Homs
Syrian rebels withdraw from Homs, one of the first cities to revolt against President Assad.
India This Week
Our best pictures from this week.
The beautiful game
A celebration of soccer's next generation.
Victory Day
Amid continuing crisis in Ukraine, people celebrate the former Soviet Union's WWII victory over Nazi Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.