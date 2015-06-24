Violence in Rio

A police officer questions a youth at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. A shootout last month, the first gun battle in seven years between Rio de Janeiro police and drug traffickers in Santa Marta, has raised concerns a...more

A police officer questions a youth at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. A shootout last month, the first gun battle in seven years between Rio de Janeiro police and drug traffickers in Santa Marta, has raised concerns a police campaign - for which Santa Marta, with its reputation as a peaceful slum with stunning views, was the model - is running out of steam a year before half a million visitors arrive for the 2016 Olympics. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

