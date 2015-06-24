Violence in Rio
A police officer questions a youth at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. A shootout last month, the first gun battle in seven years between Rio de Janeiro police and drug traffickers in Santa Marta, has raised concerns a...more
Boys play soccer as a policeman patrols one day after the occupation of the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. The stabbing deaths of a cyclist and a German tourist, have sparked fears that after years of progress, violence is on the rise again in Brazil's postcard city. ...more
Residents look at the bodies of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man takes a shower as policemen patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police helicopters fly over the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A woman extends a sheet on a clothesline as police officer patrols during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Residents observe as policemen take up position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The hand of one of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex is pictured in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman runs to take position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Girls rest along an alley as police officers patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer from the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) patrols the streets of the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A resident looks on as a Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
