Pictures | Thu Jun 25, 2015 | 2:05am IST

Violence in Rio

A police officer questions a youth at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. A shootout last month, the first gun battle in seven years between Rio de Janeiro police and drug traffickers in Santa Marta, has raised concerns a police campaign - for which Santa Marta, with its reputation as a peaceful slum with stunning views, was the model - is running out of steam a year before half a million visitors arrive for the 2016 Olympics. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A police officer questions a youth at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. A shootout last month, the first gun battle in seven years between Rio de Janeiro police and drug traffickers in Santa Marta, has raised concerns a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A police officer questions a youth at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. A shootout last month, the first gun battle in seven years between Rio de Janeiro police and drug traffickers in Santa Marta, has raised concerns a police campaign - for which Santa Marta, with its reputation as a peaceful slum with stunning views, was the model - is running out of steam a year before half a million visitors arrive for the 2016 Olympics. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Boys play soccer as a policeman patrols one day after the occupation of the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Boys play soccer as a policeman patrols one day after the occupation of the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
Boys play soccer as a policeman patrols one day after the occupation of the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. The stabbing deaths of a cyclist and a German tourist, have sparked fears that after years of progress, violence is on the rise again in Brazil's postcard city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. The stabbing deaths of a cyclist and a German tourist, have sparked fears that after years of progress, violence is on the rise again in Brazil's postcard city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2015. The stabbing deaths of a cyclist and a German tourist, have sparked fears that after years of progress, violence is on the rise again in Brazil's postcard city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Residents look at the bodies of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents look at the bodies of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Residents look at the bodies of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Police officers patrol at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man takes a shower as policemen patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man takes a shower as policemen patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
A man takes a shower as policemen patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police helicopters fly over the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Police helicopters fly over the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Police helicopters fly over the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A woman extends a sheet on a clothesline as police officer patrols during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman extends a sheet on a clothesline as police officer patrols during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
A woman extends a sheet on a clothesline as police officer patrols during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Residents observe as policemen take up position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents observe as policemen take up position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Residents observe as policemen take up position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The hand of one of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex is pictured in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The hand of one of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex is pictured in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
The hand of one of two men found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex is pictured in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman runs to take position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A policeman runs to take position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A policeman runs to take position near an area where two men were found dead on top of the Sao Carlos slums complex in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Girls rest along an alley as police officers patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Girls rest along an alley as police officers patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Girls rest along an alley as police officers patrol during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer from the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) patrols the streets of the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A police officer from the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) patrols the streets of the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
A police officer from the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) patrols the streets of the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A resident looks on as a Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A resident looks on as a Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
A resident looks on as a Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A policeman takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
A policeman takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
A police officer takes up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2014
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pictures

Podcast