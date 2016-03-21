Edition:
Violence over Donald Trump

A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Television footage from an Arizona rally on Saturday showed a man punching and kicking a protester as he was led out of the event. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Scenes of mayhem have become increasingly common at the billionaire New York businessman's rallies, which have been frequently interrupted by protesters, many of them Democrats, who say Trump's controversial remarks on immigrants and Muslims are dangerous. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A member of the audience (R) stomps on a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. The 69-year-old candidate has sometimes encouraged his supporters using violence on protesters, and on at least one occasion said that he would like to punch a protester himself. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Donald Trump reacts after a protester was punched as he was led away as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Trump said that "professional agitators" bore much of the blame for violence at his rallies as video showed that protester being beaten, and another apparently being grabbed by Trump's campaign manager. Nor did he back down from his warning that there would be riots in the streets if the Republican Party denied him the nomination for the November election, despite his being the most popular candidate among Republican voters. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Rakeem Jones lies on the ground while being removed by deputies from a Donald Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016, in a still image from video provided by Ronnie Rouse March 10, 2016. Following the rally in Fayetteville, John McGraw, a 78-year-old white Trump supporter, was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge after he was seen on video punching Jones, a 26-year-old black protester in the face. REUTERS/Ronnie C/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Rakeem Jones is shown in this handout photo taken March 10, 2016 and provided by Rakeem Jones Thursday. REUTERS/Rakeem Jones/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
John Franklin McGraw of Linden, North Carolina, is shown in this booking photo provided by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 10, 2016. McGraw, is facing criminal charges after police say he assaulted a protester being removed from a rally for Donald Trump, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Cumberland County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. Video footage of the altercation shows Time magazine photographer Christopher Morris getting close to a Secret Service agent, who threw him to the ground and Morris kicking the agent from the floor. The magazine said Morris was knocked to the ground after stepping out of the press hold to take a picture of protesters. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump points out a protester during a campaign rally at the downtown Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Demonstrators (L) against Donald Trump clash with Trump supporters (R) pushing and shoving as the supporters yell at them and hold up a Trump flag in front of the demonstrators during an outdoor Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
New York City Police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Donald Trump supporters yell at a protesters as Trump speaks at campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Police officers forcibly remove a protester at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A police officer (center L) separates angry supporters of Donald Trump from a black protester (C) at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A protester is escorted out by security as two more protestors stand on their chairs as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Hickory, North Carolina March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
