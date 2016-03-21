Violence over Donald Trump
A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Television footage from an Arizona rally on Saturday showed a man punching and kicking a protester as he was...more
A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Scenes of mayhem have become increasingly common at the billionaire New York businessman's rallies, which...more
A member of the audience (R) stomps on a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. The 69-year-old candidate has sometimes encouraged his supporters using violence on protesters, and on at least one...more
Donald Trump reacts after a protester was punched as he was led away as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona March 19, 2016. Trump said that "professional agitators" bore much of the blame for violence at his rallies as video...more
Rakeem Jones lies on the ground while being removed by deputies from a Donald Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016, in a still image from video provided by Ronnie Rouse March 10, 2016. Following the rally in Fayetteville, John...more
Rakeem Jones is shown in this handout photo taken March 10, 2016 and provided by Rakeem Jones Thursday. REUTERS/Rakeem Jones/Handout via Reuters
John Franklin McGraw of Linden, North Carolina, is shown in this booking photo provided by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 10, 2016. McGraw, is facing criminal charges after police say he assaulted a...more
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. Video footage of the altercation shows Time magazine photographer Christopher Morris getting close...more
Donald Trump points out a protester during a campaign rally at the downtown Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Demonstrators (L) against Donald Trump clash with Trump supporters (R) pushing and shoving as the supporters yell at them and hold up a Trump flag in front of the demonstrators during an outdoor Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona March...more
New York City Police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Donald Trump supporters yell at a protesters as Trump speaks at campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Police officers forcibly remove a protester at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A police officer (center L) separates angry supporters of Donald Trump from a black protester (C) at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester is escorted out by security as two more protestors stand on their chairs as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Hickory, North Carolina March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
