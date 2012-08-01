Virat Kohli powers India win
India's vice-captain Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene after the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina walk off the field after winning their fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli celebrates after they winning the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina celebrate after winning the fourth One-Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina (L) run between wickets as Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep look on during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Kohli (L) runs between wickets as Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis looks on during their fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Kohli plays a shot during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Kohli plays a shot during their fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli (L) runs between wickets during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virender Sehwag (C) celebrates with Manoj Tiwary (L) and Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during their fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Virender Sehwag and vice captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (27) during their fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte more
Ashok Dinda (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during the fourth One-Day International cricket match in Colombo, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (front C) walks off the field with teammates after they lost their fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India in Colombo, July 31, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Virender Sehwag (L) walks off the field after his dismissal as Sri Lanka's team members celebrate his wicket during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Manoj Tiwary (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis (R) plays a shot next to Dhoni during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Manoj Tiwary (L) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
