Virat Kohli: The man in form
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century with Australia's Kane Richardson (L) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century as Australia's Steven Smith (L) applauds during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli bats against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli pulls to fine leg against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli hits a boundary during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Second India vs Australia T20
India beat Australia by 27 runs in the second T20 at Melbourne to clinch series. Our photos from the match.
Dakar rally 2016
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
India vs Australia - MCG ODI
One Day cricket match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia beat India at Perth
Australia beat India by five wickets in the first ODI at Perth. Our pictures from the match.
