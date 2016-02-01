Edition:
Virat Kohli: The man in form

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century with Australia's Kane Richardson (L) watching during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century as Australia's Steven Smith (L) applauds during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli bats against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli pulls to fine leg against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
India's Virat Kohli hits a boundary during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
