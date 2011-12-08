Edition:
Virender Sehwag - Over the years

<p>Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. Sehwag registered the highest individual score in the 50-over format on Thursday and was still batting on 208 not out in the fourth one-day international against West Indies at Indore. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. Sehwag registered the highest individual score in the 50-over format on Thursday and was still batting on 208 not out in the fourth one-day international against West Indies at Indore. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Virender Sehwag (R) and his teammate Gautam Gambhir run between the wickets as West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (L) watches during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Virender Sehwag (R) and his teammate Gautam Gambhir run between the wickets as West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (L) watches during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during a cricket match against Australia in the ICC Champions trophy tournament in Mohali October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA)</p>

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during a cricket match against Australia in the ICC Champions trophy tournament in Mohali October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA)

<p>Virender Sehwag plays with a soccer ball during a cricket training session in New Delhi December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Virender Sehwag plays with a soccer ball during a cricket training session in New Delhi December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Virender Sehwag leaves the pitch after being dismissed during the fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Virender Sehwag leaves the pitch after being dismissed during the fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammate Virender Sehwag (R) celebrate after winning a soccer game during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against Netherlands on Wednesday in New Delhi March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammate Virender Sehwag (R) celebrate after winning a soccer game during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against Netherlands on Wednesday in New Delhi March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag attend a practice session for the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Ahmedabad October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag attend a practice session for the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Ahmedabad October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their World Cup cricket match against Bermuda in Port of Spain March 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their World Cup cricket match against Bermuda in Port of Spain March 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Virender Sehwag raises his bat to celebrate after scoring his half century during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against South Africa in Nagpur March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Virender Sehwag raises his bat to celebrate after scoring his half century during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against South Africa in Nagpur March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Virender Sehwag tosses a ball during a World Cup cricket training session in Port of Spain March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Virender Sehwag tosses a ball during a World Cup cricket training session in Port of Spain March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Virender Sehwag throws a ball during a cricket practice session in Mohali December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

Virender Sehwag throws a ball during a cricket practice session in Mohali December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>Virender Sehwag (R) bats at the nets as team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during a cricket training session ahead of their third test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

Virender Sehwag (R) bats at the nets as team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during a cricket training session ahead of their third test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>Virender Sehwag hits a four against South Africa during their semifinal match in the ICC Champions Trophy in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 25, 2002. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi </p>

Virender Sehwag hits a four against South Africa during their semifinal match in the ICC Champions Trophy in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 25, 2002. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

<p>Virender Sehwag hits a ball during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur February 5, 2010. The first test starts in Nagpur on Saturday. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

Virender Sehwag hits a ball during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur February 5, 2010. The first test starts in Nagpur on Saturday. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>Virender Sehwag bats in the nets during a cricket training session in Cuttack December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

Virender Sehwag bats in the nets during a cricket training session in Cuttack December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>Virender Sehwag drinks during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Virender Sehwag drinks during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against England in Durban September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rogan Ward </p>

Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against England in Durban September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag speak during the cricket practice session in Gwalior February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag speak during the cricket practice session in Gwalior February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>Virender Sehwag walks in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan in Mohali March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Virender Sehwag walks in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan in Mohali March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Virender Sehwag celebrates after he scored his century during the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against Bangladesh in Dhaka February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Virender Sehwag celebrates after he scored his century during the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against Bangladesh in Dhaka February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Sachin Tendulkar (L) and his son Arjun watch a cricket training session along with Virender Sehwag (R) in Mohali November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Sachin Tendulkar (L) and his son Arjun watch a cricket training session along with Virender Sehwag (R) in Mohali November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Virender Sehwag poses with the man of the match trophy at the presentation ceremony after India beat Bangladesh in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup group B match in Dhaka February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Virender Sehwag poses with the man of the match trophy at the presentation ceremony after India beat Bangladesh in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup group B match in Dhaka February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

