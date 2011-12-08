Virender Sehwag - Over the years
Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. Sehwag registered the highest individual score in the 50-over format on Thursday and was still batting on 208 not out...more
Virender Sehwag (R) and his teammate Gautam Gambhir run between the wickets as West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (L) watches during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during a cricket match against Australia in the ICC Champions trophy tournament in Mohali October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA)
Virender Sehwag plays with a soccer ball during a cricket training session in New Delhi December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Virender Sehwag leaves the pitch after being dismissed during the fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammate Virender Sehwag (R) celebrate after winning a soccer game during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against Netherlands on Wednesday in New Delhi March 8, 2011....more
Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag attend a practice session for the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Ahmedabad October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their World Cup cricket match against Bermuda in Port of Spain March 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Virender Sehwag raises his bat to celebrate after scoring his half century during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against South Africa in Nagpur March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virender Sehwag tosses a ball during a World Cup cricket training session in Port of Spain March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Virender Sehwag throws a ball during a cricket practice session in Mohali December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Virender Sehwag (R) bats at the nets as team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during a cricket training session ahead of their third test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Virender Sehwag hits a four against South Africa during their semifinal match in the ICC Champions Trophy in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 25, 2002. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi
Virender Sehwag hits a ball during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur February 5, 2010. The first test starts in Nagpur on Saturday. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Virender Sehwag bats in the nets during a cricket training session in Cuttack December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Virender Sehwag drinks during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their ICC World Twenty20 cricket match against England in Durban September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag speak during the cricket practice session in Gwalior February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Virender Sehwag walks in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan in Mohali March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Virender Sehwag celebrates after he scored his century during the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against Bangladesh in Dhaka February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and his son Arjun watch a cricket training session along with Virender Sehwag (R) in Mohali November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Virender Sehwag poses with the man of the match trophy at the presentation ceremony after India beat Bangladesh in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup group B match in Dhaka February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
