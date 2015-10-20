Virender Sehwag - Over the years
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammate Virender Sehwag (R) celebrate after winning a soccer game during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against Netherlands on Wednesday in New Delhi March 8, 2011....more
Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag attend a practice session for the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Ahmedabad October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their World Cup cricket match against Bermuda in Port of Spain March 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Virender Sehwag drinks during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and his son Arjun watch a cricket training session along with Virender Sehwag (R) in Mohali November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Rest of the World's captain Shane Warne waits for the presentations with teammate Virender Sehwag (L) after the cricket match against MCC to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Virender Sehwag reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Virender Sehwag prepares for batting during a practice session ahead of their final One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 3, 2012.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Virender Sehwag (C) celebrates with Manoj Tiwary (L) and vice captain Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during their fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo, July 31, 2012....more
Virender Sehwag (L) walks off the field after his dismissal as Sri Lanka's team members celebrate his wicket during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match in Colombo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Virender Sehwag (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during their first One Day International cricket match in Hambantota July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Virender Sehwag celebrates catching out Australia's David Hussey during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Virender Sehwag attempts to field a shot from Australia's David Hussey during their T20 match in Sydney February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files
Virender Sehwag looks at his stumps after being bowled out by Australia's James Pattinson during the first cricket test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Virender Sehwag stretches during a practice session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Cuttack November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla (L-R) celebrate with their trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Virender Sehwag celebrates scoring his century during the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against Bangladesh in Dhaka February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files
Virender Sehwag plays a shot on the third and final test cricket match against New Zealand in Nagpur November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
VVS Laxman (L) looks on as teammate Virender Sehwag jokingly asks his coaches for a cup of tea during their first practice match against Sri Lanka in Colombo July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Grounds men rush to cover the pitch during a rain storm asVirender Sehwag laughs while trying to get out of their way during day two of their practice match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Virender Sehwag (R) embraces teammate Akash Chopra after completing his century in the first test match between India and Pakistan in Multan March 28, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Virender Sehwag (R) and his fiancee Arti Singh, pose for photographers after his engagement ceremony in New Delhi February 22, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Virender Sehwag carries the Olympic Flame during day seven of the Athens 2004 Olympic Torch Relay in New Delhi June 10, 200. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Virender Sehwag (C) celebrates with Indian paramilitary soldiers at the India-Pakistan border at Wagah April 2,2004. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files
Virender Sehwag poses with his Man-of-the-Match trophy at the awards ceremony of the first test match between India and Pakistan in Multan April 1, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Virender Sehwag attends a cricket training session in Jamshedpur, April 8, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Virender Sehwag receives man of the series trophy in Bangalore March 28, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Virender Sehwag looks at a laptop during a training session in Faisalabad January 20, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Fans try to reach out to Virender Sehwag (L, back to the camera) as he jogs during a cricket training session in Nagpur February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Fans try to reach out to Virender Sehwag (C, in blue shirt) as he jogs during a cricket training session in Nagpur February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf (L) shakes hands with Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag (3rd R), as team captain Rahul Dravid (2nd L), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R) and Irfan Pathan (R) look on during the Indian team's meeting with the...more
Pakistan's former captain Imran Khan (L) welcomes India's Sachin Tendulkar (2nd L), Virender Sehwag (R), Zaheer Khan (2nd R), Mohammad Kaif (3rd R) and Indian team manager Raj Singh Dungarpur (4th L) to his residence for a luncheon in Islamabad...more
Rahul Dravid (L) and team mate Virender Sehwag celebrate India's win over England in the second cricket test match in Mohali, March 13, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Virender Sehwag (R) juggles balls as team mate Vikram Raj Vir Singh (L, sitting on the ground) looks on while waiting for the rain-delayed fourth day's play to begin in second test cricket match against West Indies in Gros Islet in Saint Lucia June...more
Virender Sehwag bowls on the second day of the first test cricket match against West Indies in St. John's June 3, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Workers put up a billboard of Virender Sehwag, as a part of a promotion for the upcoming ICC Champions Cricket Trophy, at a roadside in Mumbai October 4, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Virender Sehwag (L) gestures as team mate Suresh Raina (R) kicks a ball during a training session on the beach in Basseterre in Saint Kitts and Nevis June 18, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Virender Sehwag arrives at the airport in Montego Bay March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
(L-R) Vangipurappu Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma and captain Anil Kumble play a game of volley ball on Bondi Beach in Sydney January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere/Files
Virender Sehwag stands after reaching his triple century against South Africa on the third day of their first test cricket match in Chennai March 28, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Virender Sehwag is welcomed by his fans during his visit to a school in Chennai December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Virender Sehwag hold the man of the series and man of the match awards he won after India beat Sri Lanka in their third test cricket match in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring a double century on the second day of the third test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
India's captain Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. Sehwag registered the highest individual score in the 50-over format on...more
India's Virender Sehwag plays a shot during a cricket match against Australia in the ICC Champions trophy tournament in Mohali October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA)
India's captain Virender Sehwag leaves the pitch after being dismissed during the fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (SOUTH AFRICA)
India's captain Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
