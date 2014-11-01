Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
A combination of photos show Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo as it detaches from the jet airplane that carried it aloft and then exploding over the skies of the Mojave Desert, California, October 31, 2014. REUTER/Kenneth Brown
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies in the desert as the sun sets behind the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Officials continue to work at the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo during nightfall near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo flies over the Mojave Desert in California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Next Slideshows
Peshmerga reinforce Kobani
Peshmerga fighters head to Kobani to try to help fellow Kurds break the siege.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the month of October.
Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank
Tensions run high in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Unrest in Burkina Faso
Protesters march on Burkina Faso's presidential palace after burning parliament.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.