Vive la France
Tourists enjoy a long holiday weekend on the lawns of the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. France, the world's top tourism draw, announced a scheme to lure in even more tourists with a new fund intended to boost...more
Young tourists enjoy a rest during a sunny summer morning in front of the Pyramid in the Louvre museum in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists stand on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge, which is covered with thousands of padlocks, called love locks, near the Notre Dame Cathedral during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists stand on on the Pont des Arts covered with a street art exhibition to replace the "lovelocks", or padlocks, during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tour boat, called "bateaux mouches" makes its way on the Seine River during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People sunbathe on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice, southeastern France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Children play in fountains as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice, southeastern France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tourists take pictures in front of the Pyramid in the Louvre museum during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man dives from a cliff into the Mediterranean Sea during a warm and sunny day in Marseille, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Philppe Laurenson
Young tourists enjoy a rest near a fountain during a sunny morning outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Batobus, boat river transportation service, carries tourists as makes it way along the River Seine near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults
Tourists enjoy a bicycle tour during a sunny summer morning near the Pyramid in the Louvre museum in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists take a selfie in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tour boat, called "Vedettes de Paris" makes its way under the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge, which is covered with thousands of padlocks, called love locks, on the Seine River near Notre Dame Cathedral during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June...more
People take in the sun as others cool off from the heat in the fountains across from the Eiffel Tower as unusually warm temperatures arrive in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
Hunting Africa
Africa's big game hunting industry could feel the impact of a U.S. change in regulations.
Israeli Arab drag queen
Banished by his family in northern Israel after coming out as gay, Karam Dadu started a new life in Tel Aviv.
Survival games
Young Japanese, armed not with real weapons but air guns that shoot plastic pellets, participate in "survival games," which are increasingly popular in a land...
Skylines in India
Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.