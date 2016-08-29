Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 29, 2016 | 7:55pm IST

VMA highlights

Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ariana Grande performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ariana Grande performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Ariana Grande performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce accepts the Female Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce accepts the Female Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Beyonce accepts the Female Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Future performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Future performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Future performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jimmy Fallon appears on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jimmy Fallon appears on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Jimmy Fallon appears on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora and Ansel Elgort on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rita Ora and Ansel Elgort on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Rita Ora and Ansel Elgort on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Kanye West on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Singer Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele provide commentary. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele provide commentary. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele provide commentary. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Olympic gymnasts Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez appear on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Olympic gymnasts Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez appear on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
U.S. Olympic gymnasts Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez appear on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rapper Sean Diddy Combs arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Rapper Sean Diddy Combs arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DNCE accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DNCE accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
DNCE accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce arrives with her daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce arrives with her daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Beyonce arrives with her daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drake speaks with Rihanna after presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drake speaks with Rihanna after presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Drake speaks with Rihanna after presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce arrives with her Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce arrives with her Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Beyonce arrives with her Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Afropunk music festival

Afropunk music festival

