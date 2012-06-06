Voices of Myanmar refugees

Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Zune Nwe Tun Oo said "She is my inspiration. I spoke to her yesterday briefly and now I changed my mind - before I wanted to go to third country, get education and have a big house. Now, I want to come back after my education. I want to go back. My people need me." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj