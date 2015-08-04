Volcano animal sacrifice
Villagers hold nets as try to catch offerings thrown by Hindu worshippers during the Kasada Festival, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers holds their nets as they wait for Hindu worshippers to throw their offerings into the crater of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, August 1, 2015. Worshippers did not mind if other villagers caught their offerings, as they said it represented...more
A man leads a goat down the slope of the mountain after managing to catch it from Hindu worshippers, who attempted to throw it into the crater as an offering, during the Kasada Festival, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Hindu worshipper holds out a chicken before throwing it into the crater as an offering, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager hands a goat to another after managing to catch it from a Hidu worshipper, who attempted to throw it into the crater as an offering, at Mount Bromo during the Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. ...more
A man holds a net up in the air as he stands along a slope of the crater waiting to catch offerings thrown by Hindu worshippers into the crater during the Kasada Festival at Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. ...more
People stand on top of the crater of Mount Bromo to attend the Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater to...more
A Hindu villager holds a chicken as an offering while praying ahead of the annual Kasada festival, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Hindu worshipper throws vegetables into the crater as offerings, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hindu villagers ride a horse at Mount Bromo ahead of the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province, July 30, 2015. The Kasada festival will be held on August 1, when the worshippers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops...more
Villagers drag a cow to climb up after catching it shortly after Hindu worshippers threw the animal into the crater of Mount Bromo during the Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. Villagers and worshippers...more
A Hindu villager walks at Mount Bromo ahead of the annual Kasada festival, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hindu worshippers stand on top of the crater of Mount Bromo as they attend the Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the...more
Hindu villagers try to catch coins, which are offerings, at a temple ahead of the annual Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province, July 31, 2015. The Kasada festival will be held on August 1, when the worshippers throw...more
A man holds a net as he tries to catch a chicken after Hindu worshippers threw their offerings during the Kasada Festival into a crater of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. Villagers and worshippers throw...more
People climb the slope of Bromo mountain to attend the Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount...more
