Volcano spews lava and ash
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes...more
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Residents look on as ash is spewed from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Simpang Empat village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi
An abandoned classroom is pictured in a danger zone on a slope of Mount Sinabung, near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Pines trees covered in volcanic ash from Sinabung Mount are pictured at a danger zone near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Women stand as Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A woman resident looks on as Mount Sinabung erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Residents ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A resident clears weeds on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Residents sit on their motorcycle as they watch an eruption at Mount Sinabung, in Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Next Slideshows
India this Week
Our top images this week.
Paris Air Show
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.
Migrant corridor
Tens of thousands of migrants make their way into Europe after entering through the Balkans from the Middle East and Africa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.