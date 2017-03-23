Edition:
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. The 'Make The Difference' initiative is one of a plethora of solidarity projects springing up around Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. The 'Make The Difference' initiative is one of a plethora of solidarity projects springing up around Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives through a car's window a cup of soup to a homeless man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. Concerned individuals, businesses, church groups and high-end restaurants have started projects across the country to serve food, donate clothing and help with supplies for struggling hospitals. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives through a car's window a cup of soup to a homeless man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. Concerned individuals, businesses, church groups and high-end restaurants have started projects across the country to serve food, donate clothing and help with supplies for struggling hospitals. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative speaks with a homeless child after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Long accustomed to living in one of Latin America's wealthiest nations, many Venezuelans have been shocked by seeing more and more people trying to salvage food from the trash. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative speaks with a homeless child after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Long accustomed to living in one of Latin America's wealthiest nations, many Venezuelans have been shocked by seeing more and more people trying to salvage food from the trash. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. According to a recent study by three Venezuelan universities, 93 percent of the OPEC nation's residents do not have enough money to buy sufficient food and 74 percent have lost around 18 pounds (8 kg) in the last year alone. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. According to a recent study by three Venezuelan universities, 93 percent of the OPEC nation's residents do not have enough money to buy sufficient food and 74 percent have lost around 18 pounds (8 kg) in the last year alone. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Lids with messages that read "soup with love" are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Critics say 18 years of socialist rule, exacerbated by a fall in oil prices, are to blame for Venezuela's economic collapse. But President Nicolas Maduro says he is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the country's elite and the U.S. government. "If the bourgeoisie hide the food, I myself will bring it to your house. National production should go to the people in order to defeat the imperialist war," Maduro said at an event this month to promote the distribution of subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Lids with messages that read "soup with love" are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Critics say 18 years of socialist rule, exacerbated by a fall in oil prices, are to blame for Venezuela's economic collapse. But President Nicolas Maduro says he is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the country's elite and the U.S. government. "If the bourgeoisie hide the food, I myself will bring it to your house. National production should go to the people in order to defeat the imperialist war," Maduro said at an event this month to promote the distribution of subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup and fill in arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup and fill in arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Diego Prada (C), Maria Luisa Pombo (L) and other volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup to be donated, at Maria Luisa's kitchen in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (C), Maria Luisa Pombo (L) and other volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup to be donated, at Maria Luisa's kitchen in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Diego Prada (L), a volunteer of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (L), a volunteer of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman carries her child as she waits for a cup of soup being served by chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. In Caracas, six upscale restaurants and chefs have formed a charity - "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" - that provides food for a geriatric home and a children's hospital. They take turns to cook and serve meals there. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman carries her child as she waits for a cup of soup being served by chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. In Caracas, six upscale restaurants and chefs have formed a charity - "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" - that provides food for a geriatric home and a children's hospital. They take turns to cook and serve meals there. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Ronald Carpio, a chef at La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, prepares soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Ronald Carpio, a chef at La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, prepares soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Waitresses of the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital wait for cups of soup donated by La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, to distribute them at hospitalization floors, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Waitresses of the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital wait for cups of soup donated by La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, to distribute them at hospitalization floors, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Chefs of Altos restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, carry a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Chefs of Altos restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, carry a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman greets chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, as they arrive carrying a cooking pot full of soup donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman greets chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, as they arrive carrying a cooking pot full of soup donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A worker waits to deliver bowls of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A worker waits to deliver bowls of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A mother feeds her child with soup prepared by Chef Elisa Bermudez (not pictured) and volunteers of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A mother feeds her child with soup prepared by Chef Elisa Bermudez (not pictured) and volunteers of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman grabs a bowl of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman grabs a bowl of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Mariano Marquez (L), a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless woman in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Mariano Marquez (L), a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless woman in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Diego Prada (2nd R) and Maria Luisa Pombo (2nd L), Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, speak with a homeless man after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (2nd R) and Maria Luisa Pombo (2nd L), Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, speak with a homeless man after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, and members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, unload a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, and members of the "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, unload a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
