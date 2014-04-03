Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 3, 2014

Vote for Vader

<p>Darth Vader walks through a street market in Kiev while campaigning in the upcoming Ukraine presidential election. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader walks through a street market in Kiev while campaigning in the upcoming Ukraine presidential election. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader walks through a street market in Kiev while campaigning in the upcoming Ukraine presidential election. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Darth Vader looks at a child in a pram near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader looks at a child in a pram near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader looks at a child in a pram near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, to announce their presidential candidate. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, to announce their presidential candidate. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, to announce their presidential candidate. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Darth Vader talks with cadets while campaigning. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader talks with cadets while campaigning. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader talks with cadets while campaigning. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Darth Vader holds a piece of meat. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader holds a piece of meat. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader holds a piece of meat. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Darth Vader during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Darth Vader during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A woman takes a selfie with activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman takes a selfie with activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

A woman takes a selfie with activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Darth Vader poses during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader poses during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader poses during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Darth Vader delivers a speech during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Darth Vader delivers a speech during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Darth Vader delivers a speech during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

