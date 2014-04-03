Vote for Vader
Darth Vader walks through a street market in Kiev while campaigning in the upcoming Ukraine presidential election. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader walks through a street market in Kiev while campaigning in the upcoming Ukraine presidential election. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader looks at a child in a pram near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader looks at a child in a pram near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, to announce their presidential candidate. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, to announce their presidential candidate. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Darth Vader talks with cadets while campaigning. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader talks with cadets while campaigning. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader holds a piece of meat. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader holds a piece of meat. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Darth Vader during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman takes a selfie with activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman takes a selfie with activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader poses during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader poses during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader delivers a speech during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Darth Vader delivers a speech during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
A community buried
The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.
Queen Elizabeth's toys
Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.
The art of Ai Weiwei
Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.
Ruins of war
Among the casualties of Syria's long civil war are the ancient region's many historic sites.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.