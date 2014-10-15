Edition:
Wed Oct 15, 2014

Voting in Maharashtra

A polling officer applies ink on the finger of a voter at a polling centre during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling centre during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman casts her vote as another registers at a polling centre during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling centre during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

