Voting in Sandy's shadow
A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Poll workers attempt to start a generator to power a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A voter waits to cast his ballot at a fire station being used as a polling location, because their normal polling station was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A voter tries to stay warm while waiting to cast his ballot outside of a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, in New York November 6, 2012.. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up to vote in the U.S. presidential election at a damaged polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People line up to vote in the U.S. presidential election at a damaged polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Voters walk along a sidewalk next to debris from floodwater-damaged buildings on a street next to a damage polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Susie Min Keel and her daughter leave a polling station after casting her ballot during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People vote at the fire house due to storm damage from Hurricane Sandy at their normal polling stations during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
People vote at the fire house due to storm damage from Hurricane Sandy at their normal polling stations during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A man uses a headlamp to see as he scans his vote in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man arrives at a polling station for the U.S. presidential election set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man arrives at a polling station for the U.S. presidential election set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
1st Lt. Lauana Dupigny, a Troy, New York resident and a member of the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, fills out an affidavit voting ballot at a polling station in Cortland, New York, November 6, 2012. New York Soldiers currently supporting Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts voted at local polling stations after an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The order allowed New Yorkers displaced by the storm to vote outside their home districts. REUTERS/J.p. Lawrence/U.S. Army Photo/Handout
Cassaiya Oligario (C) waits as her mother Cassandra and older sister Eleahna vote in the U.S. presidential election at a displaced polling center in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York November 6, 2012. All of the Coney Island and surrounding area polling sites were damaged during Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman waits to vote at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Voters stand in line in the Forrestdale school cafeteria due to damage at the regular polling stations because of Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Rumson, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Voters stand in line in the Forrestdale school cafeteria due to damage at the regular polling stations because of Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Rumson, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A voter arrives to vote at the fire house due to storm damage at the regular polling station from Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A voter arrives to vote at the fire house due to storm damage at the regular polling station from Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Josh Caruso (L), is in the voting booth while volunteer John Griggs (R), pulls aside the curtain for the next voter at the Bay Head Fire Company during the U.S. presidential elections in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. The town of Bay Head sustained heavily damages to many properties from superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A man carries his dog as he waits in line to turn in his ballot during the U.S. presidential election, at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, in an art gallery at John Jay College, in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
A poll worker attempts to read instructions regarding the use of vote scanning machines in a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People leave a polling station after casting their ballots during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People leave a polling station after casting their ballots during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
