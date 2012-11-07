Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 7, 2012 | 6:40am IST

Voting in Sandy's shadow

<p>A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Poll workers attempt to start a generator to power a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Poll workers attempt to start a generator to power a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Poll workers attempt to start a generator to power a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
<p>A voter waits to cast his ballot at a fire station being used as a polling location, because their normal polling station was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A voter waits to cast his ballot at a fire station being used as a polling location, because their normal polling station was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A voter waits to cast his ballot at a fire station being used as a polling location, because their normal polling station was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
3 / 20
<p>A voter tries to stay warm while waiting to cast his ballot outside of a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, in New York November 6, 2012.. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A voter tries to stay warm while waiting to cast his ballot outside of a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A voter tries to stay warm while waiting to cast his ballot outside of a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, in New York November 6, 2012.. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
<p>People line up to vote in the U.S. presidential election at a damaged polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People line up to vote in the U.S. presidential election at a damaged polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

People line up to vote in the U.S. presidential election at a damaged polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 20
<p>Voters walk along a sidewalk next to debris from floodwater-damaged buildings on a street next to a damage polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Voters walk along a sidewalk next to debris from floodwater-damaged buildings on a street next to a damage polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012....more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Voters walk along a sidewalk next to debris from floodwater-damaged buildings on a street next to a damage polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 20
<p>Susie Min Keel and her daughter leave a polling station after casting her ballot during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Susie Min Keel and her daughter leave a polling station after casting her ballot during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Susie Min Keel and her daughter leave a polling station after casting her ballot during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 20
<p>People vote at the fire house due to storm damage from Hurricane Sandy at their normal polling stations during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

People vote at the fire house due to storm damage from Hurricane Sandy at their normal polling stations during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

People vote at the fire house due to storm damage from Hurricane Sandy at their normal polling stations during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man uses a headlamp to see as he scans his vote in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A man uses a headlamp to see as he scans his vote in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A man uses a headlamp to see as he scans his vote in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man arrives at a polling station for the U.S. presidential election set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A man arrives at a polling station for the U.S. presidential election set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A man arrives at a polling station for the U.S. presidential election set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 20
<p>A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
<p>1st Lt. Lauana Dupigny, a Troy, New York resident and a member of the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, fills out an affidavit voting ballot at a polling station in Cortland, New York, November 6, 2012. New York Soldiers currently supporting Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts voted at local polling stations after an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The order allowed New Yorkers displaced by the storm to vote outside their home districts. REUTERS/J.p. Lawrence/U.S. Army Photo/Handout </p>

1st Lt. Lauana Dupigny, a Troy, New York resident and a member of the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, fills out an affidavit voting ballot at a polling station in Cortland, New York, November 6, 2012. New York Soldiers...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

1st Lt. Lauana Dupigny, a Troy, New York resident and a member of the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, fills out an affidavit voting ballot at a polling station in Cortland, New York, November 6, 2012. New York Soldiers currently supporting Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts voted at local polling stations after an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The order allowed New Yorkers displaced by the storm to vote outside their home districts. REUTERS/J.p. Lawrence/U.S. Army Photo/Handout

Close
12 / 20
<p>Cassaiya Oligario (C) waits as her mother Cassandra and older sister Eleahna vote in the U.S. presidential election at a displaced polling center in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York November 6, 2012. All of the Coney Island and surrounding area polling sites were damaged during Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Cassaiya Oligario (C) waits as her mother Cassandra and older sister Eleahna vote in the U.S. presidential election at a displaced polling center in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York November 6, 2012. All of the Coney Island and...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Cassaiya Oligario (C) waits as her mother Cassandra and older sister Eleahna vote in the U.S. presidential election at a displaced polling center in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York November 6, 2012. All of the Coney Island and surrounding area polling sites were damaged during Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman waits to vote at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A woman waits to vote at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York,...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A woman waits to vote at a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
<p>Voters stand in line in the Forrestdale school cafeteria due to damage at the regular polling stations because of Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Rumson, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Voters stand in line in the Forrestdale school cafeteria due to damage at the regular polling stations because of Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Rumson, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Voters stand in line in the Forrestdale school cafeteria due to damage at the regular polling stations because of Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Rumson, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
15 / 20
<p>A voter arrives to vote at the fire house due to storm damage at the regular polling station from Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A voter arrives to vote at the fire house due to storm damage at the regular polling station from Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A voter arrives to vote at the fire house due to storm damage at the regular polling station from Hurricane Sandy during the U.S. presidential election in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
16 / 20
<p>Josh Caruso (L), is in the voting booth while volunteer John Griggs (R), pulls aside the curtain for the next voter at the Bay Head Fire Company during the U.S. presidential elections in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. The town of Bay Head sustained heavily damages to many properties from superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

Josh Caruso (L), is in the voting booth while volunteer John Griggs (R), pulls aside the curtain for the next voter at the Bay Head Fire Company during the U.S. presidential elections in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. The town of Bay Head...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Josh Caruso (L), is in the voting booth while volunteer John Griggs (R), pulls aside the curtain for the next voter at the Bay Head Fire Company during the U.S. presidential elections in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. The town of Bay Head sustained heavily damages to many properties from superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man carries his dog as he waits in line to turn in his ballot during the U.S. presidential election, at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, in an art gallery at John Jay College, in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East </p>

A man carries his dog as he waits in line to turn in his ballot during the U.S. presidential election, at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, in an art gallery at John Jay College, in New York, November 6, 2012....more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A man carries his dog as he waits in line to turn in his ballot during the U.S. presidential election, at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, in an art gallery at John Jay College, in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
18 / 20
<p>A poll worker attempts to read instructions regarding the use of vote scanning machines in a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A poll worker attempts to read instructions regarding the use of vote scanning machines in a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A poll worker attempts to read instructions regarding the use of vote scanning machines in a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
<p>People leave a polling station after casting their ballots during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People leave a polling station after casting their ballots during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

People leave a polling station after casting their ballots during the U.S. presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Strange polling places

Strange polling places

Next Slideshows

Strange polling places

Strange polling places

A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot

07 Nov 2012
Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Sandy

The aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

07 Nov 2012
The last day

The last day

Images from the final day of the presidential campaign.

06 Nov 2012
Shock on Staten Island

Shock on Staten Island

Scenes from the stricken borough following Hurricane Sandy.

06 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast