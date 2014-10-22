Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 22, 2014 | 10:55am IST

Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 9
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, carry earthen lamps on their heads as they arrive to offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, carry earthen lamps on their heads as they arrive to offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, carry earthen lamps on their heads as they arrive to offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 9
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, walk past monkeys as they leave to offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, walk past monkeys as they leave to offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, walk past monkeys as they leave to offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
3 / 9
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 9
A widow, who has been abandoned by her family, ululates past a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A widow, who has been abandoned by her family, ululates past a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A widow, who has been abandoned by her family, ululates past a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
5 / 9
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 9
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 9
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan,...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
8 / 9
A widow, who was abandoned by her family, holds an earthen oil lamp while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A widow, who was abandoned by her family, holds an earthen oil lamp while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A widow, who was abandoned by her family, holds an earthen oil lamp while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. Hundreds of the widows who live in various ashrams run by the Sulabh International participated in the celebrations for the first time this year, according to the organisers. Diwali, the annual festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Next Slideshows

Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

22 Oct 2014
Madrid's vanishing Roma camp

Madrid's vanishing Roma camp

Several hundred Roma live in a shanty town settlement that Madrid wants removed.

22 Oct 2014
Kate steps out

Kate steps out

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

22 Oct 2014
The olive harvest

The olive harvest

Olive oil is pressed from freshly picked olives in the Mediterranean.

21 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures