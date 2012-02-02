Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 2, 2012 | 10:30pm IST

Vulture "restaurant"

<p>Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 12
<p>Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 12
<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 12
<p>Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 12
<p>A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 12
<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 12
<p>A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 12
<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 12
<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 12
<p>A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 12
<p>Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 12
<p>A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
East Europe deep freeze

East Europe deep freeze

Next Slideshows

East Europe deep freeze

East Europe deep freeze

Temperatures plunge to deadly Arctic lows.

02 Feb 2012
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the world of the past, through ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries.

01 Feb 2012
Photo focus: Mud

Photo focus: Mud

A look at mud in all the ways people interact with it.

01 Feb 2012
Life in Bihar

Life in Bihar

Infamous in the past for its violence and corruption, Bihar is now undergoing drastic change under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

31 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast