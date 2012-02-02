Vulture "restaurant"
Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild...more
Vultures wait to feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. The restaurant, established in 2006 to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily, aims to boost the population of wild vultures which are considered an endangered species in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures feed on a cow carcass at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies on the ground at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A staff member pushes away a rickshaw used to deliver cow carcasses at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vultures battle for a cow carcass as they feed at a vulture restaurant in Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow carcass lies at a vulture restaurant established to feed wild vultures at Nawalparasi, southwest of Kathmandu February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
East Europe deep freeze
Temperatures plunge to deadly Arctic lows.
Ancient finds
A look at the world of the past, through ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries.
Photo focus: Mud
A look at mud in all the ways people interact with it.
Life in Bihar
Infamous in the past for its violence and corruption, Bihar is now undergoing drastic change under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.