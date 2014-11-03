Wagah border suicide attack
Relatives gather beside the bodies of victims who were killed in Sunday's suicide bomb attack on the Wagah border, before funeral prayers in Lahore November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani soldiers patrol on a vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani man comforted by others while mourning the death of a relative who was killed in suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A woman mourns over a body of a relative who was killed in suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani woman cries while looking for the body of a relative who was killed in suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani relatives gather beside the covered bodies of victims who were killed in suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A woman mourns near the bodies of relatives who were killed in suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stand guard in a vehicle along a road leading to the Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Pakistani man wounded in a suicide bomb attack, reacts to the camera after received first aid in hospital in Wagah border, near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani relatives gather beside the covered bodies of victims who were killed in suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani relatives mourn the death of a relative who was killed in suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
