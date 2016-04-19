Wah Taj
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they sit in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Money Sharma/Pool
Visitors take pictures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 23, 2013. The Taj Mahal was built by emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife and is one of the world's most famous monuments. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) and his wife Laureen pose in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) and his wife Laureen walk in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and his wife Tatiana pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Actor Tom Cruise waves towards his fans at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Actor Tom Cruise (front R) and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (front L) share a moment at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Pakistan's Home Secretary Chaudhary Qamar Zaman poses for a picture in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files
Northern Ireland's cyclists Sean Downey (L) and Philip Lavery pose for pictures in front of historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
England's swimmers Simon Burnett (R) and Keri-Anne Payne pose for pictures in front of historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Canada's gymnast Gabby May poses for a picture in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) and his wife Malgorzata pose for a picture in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates (L) and his wife Becky pose for a picture in front of historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
British actor Ben Kingsley (R) and his wife Daniela pose for a picture during their visit at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
British actor Ben Kingsley (R) kisses his wife Daniela during their visit at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Belgium's Queen Paola and Belgian Foreign Minister Karel De Gucht (R) pose in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files
Belgium's Queen Paola (C) is helped by bodyguards as she visits the historic Taj Mahal in Agra November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas poses for a picture in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
France's Justice Minister Rachida Dati visits the Taj Mahal on the second day of Sarkozy's visit in India January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool/Files
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (2nd L) gestures in front of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
U.S. Musician Lisa Henry poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
China's President Hu Jintao (C) and his wife Liu Yongqing visit the Taj Mahal in Agra November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Romanian President Traian Basescu (R) and his wife Maria Basescu pose for a picture at the Taj Mahal in Agra October 24, 2006. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actress and former Miss World, poses in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra December 1, 2004. REUTERS/Files
President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Marisa Leticia pose for photographers in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 28, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton waves to photographers after visiting the Taj Mahal November 22, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller kisses his wife in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra February 15, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and his wife Begum Sehba pose for photographers at the famous monument in this file photo taken July 15, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila sit in front of the Taj MahalOctober 4, 2000. REUTERS/Files
U.S. President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea visit the Taj Mahal alone while touring Agra March 22, 2000. REUTERS/Files
U.S. President Bill Clinton and daughter, Chelsea, visit the Taj Mahal while touring Agra, March 22, 2000. REUTERS/Files
U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea look at each other in front of Taj Mahal March 30, 1995. REUTERS/Files
Diana, The Princess of Wales, sits in Front of the Taj Mahal in Agra city during a photo opportunity February 11, 1992. SCANNED FROM NEGATIVE. REUTERS/Ulli Michel/Files
